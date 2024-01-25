Scott Bader’s New £12.5M State-of-the-Art Site is Now Operational in North Carolina

Global chemistry business, Scott Bader, has begun production of its innovative structural adhesives and gelcoats at a new £12.5m manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

The development of the 15-acre site represents the company’s commitment to serving the needs of the North American market, coupled with recent expansion and investment in its Canadian facility. This will be particularly beneficial for customers in the marine, renewables, e-mobility and land transport markets seeking the strength, durability, flexibility and lightweighting that structural adhesives and gelcoats offer.

“With the plant fully operational we can now produce our range of structural adhesives and gelcoats in the U.S – allowing us to significantly increase capacity globally and locally,” says Scott Bader’s CEO, Kevin Matthews. “Shorter lead times for our North American customers is good news, especially with the impact of global supply chain issues being experienced worldwide.”

Scott Bader has been ramping up activities in North America since 2022 – first acquiring the impressive industrial unit on North Carolina’s Southpoint Business Park and then injecting a further £1.5m into Scott Bader ATC, Canada. This enabled the facility to start production of its Crestabond structural adhesives for North American customers, for the first time, while transformation of the new Mocksville facility got underway.

The Crestabond range has particular appeal as it allows for a primer-less application, meaning it can be used for almost any method of assembly with minimal preparation. Ideal for the bonding of composites, metals and thermoplastics, it is designed to meet the structural and environmental requirements of the world’s most demanding producers.

Through wider supply chain collaboration, the group is also advancing the ‘lightweighting’ of composite and adhesive materials to enable customers to drive energy efficiency and lower carbon transportation. Its most recent collaboration led to a specialty product being developed for the bonding of battery trays in electric vehicles (EVs), for example.

As an ethical, employee-owned business, Scott Bader’s growing U.S. presence will bring social as well as economic benefits for the Davie County state. The new plant has created 21 new jobs already and Scott Bader is committed to ‘giving back’ to its neighbours through The Scott Bader Commonwealth – a charitable trust allowing colleagues to determine how funds are ‘gifted’ and shared among relevant initiatives. In 2023 alone Scott Bader donated to 151 charities across 25 countries globally, with 23 charities supported across North America.

Alongside production commencing in North Carolina, the company has announced intent to invest £30m in its flagship UK manufacturing site over the next 5 years and it has built a new £2M laboratory facility in France, which will open in Q1 2024.