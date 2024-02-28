Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science | Automotive Materials

Harper Furnace Technology Enables High Performance Silicon Anodes

High-temperature thermal process solutions developed by Harper International Corporation are enabling production at several silicon anode battery material companies in 2024.

Silicon anode material offers significantly higher specific capacity than traditional graphite anode materials, enabling higher power density, faster charge times, and smaller carbon footprint than current batteries. Harper has entered engineering design and equipment supply contracts for pilot and production scale equipment with its USA-based customers, many of whom are funded in part by grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Harper technology includes indirect electrically heated, continuous rotary, vertical, and horizontal conveyor furnace systems for each customer’s unique thermochemical processes. The Harper furnaces include tight control of the process atmosphere, enabling safe and reliable continuous operation, are rated for temperatures between 800 ˚C and 1,800 ˚C, and will have a capacity of up to 1,000 metric tons per year.

Beyond the pilot-scale equipment projects, Harper is actively engineering the next generation of equipment solutions for these customers whose commercial-scale plants will require a capacity of 20,000 – 40,000 metric tons per year for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

We are delighted to see Harper’s breadth of technology deployed in support of the world’s transition to clean energy. These thermal processing solutions are derived from Harper’s significant experience in providing indirect, electrically heated furnace systems to a wide array of advanced materials industries. These designs will be custom-engineered to provide our customers optimum process integrity while minimizing energy consumption as they scale-up to higher capacities.

Paul Elwell, Harper International Vice President

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Harper International. (2024, February 28). Harper Furnace Technology Enables High Performance Silicon Anodes. AZoM. Retrieved on February 28, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62606.

  • MLA

    Harper International. "Harper Furnace Technology Enables High Performance Silicon Anodes". AZoM. 28 February 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62606>.

  • Chicago

    Harper International. "Harper Furnace Technology Enables High Performance Silicon Anodes". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62606. (accessed February 28, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Harper International. 2024. Harper Furnace Technology Enables High Performance Silicon Anodes. AZoM, viewed 28 February 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62606.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Harper International

See all content from Harper International
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Azthena logo with the word Azthena

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback