Andy Cowan Appointed as President, Particle Measuring Systems

Andy Cowan has been appointed as President at Particle Measuring Systems (PMS), taking over from Mark Fleiner, President Spectris Scientific and Malvern Panalytical, who served as Interim President at PMS starting July 2023.

Image Credit: Particle Measuring Systems

Mr. Cowan's appointment marks a return to familiar territory, as he previously held the position of VP for Finance and Business Development at Particle Measuring Systems from January 2016 to October 2018. Before this new role, he served as President of Servomex, a sibling company to PMS. His career also includes significant roles at Spectris PLC, the parent company of both PMS and Servomex. Here, he was the Interim Business Group Director and later the CFO of the ISD Division, bridging his experiences between PMS and Servomex.

Amongst the many improvements under Andy’s leadership at Servomex the company significantly improved on-time delivery, achieved record sales, meeting profit expectations while also celebraing Gold awards internally and externally for areas such as SBS/Continuous Improvement, Health & Wellbeing and Sustainability.

I am excited to be returning to Colorado and Particle Measuring Systems. The company has great opportunities to grow and positively impact clean manufacturing while also being a great place to work,”

Andy Cowan, President, Particle Measuring Systems

“The combination of Andy’s industry experience and his ability to positively impact business made him the easy choice for this position,” said Mark Fleiner. He coninued, "I have worked with Andy for many years and look forward to seeing PMS grow and thrive under his leadership as we work towards making the world cleaner, healthier, and more productive.” 

