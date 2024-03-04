Posted in | News | Chemistry

Overcoming Electrostatic Repulsion Between Particles Using Solvent

Mar 4 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

A new study published in Nature Nanotechnology has shown that long-range attraction between similarly charged particles in solution is possible. Remarkably, the group also discovered that, depending on the solvent, the impact varies for positively and negatively charged particles.

Image Credit: University of Oxford

Even more unexpectedly, the researchers discovered that, depending on the solvent, the effect varies for positively and negatively charged particles.

Related Stories

In addition to challenging established theories, these findings have direct consequences for several processes involving interactions between molecules and between particles at different length scales, such as phase separation, self-assembly, and crystallization.

The research team from the Department of Chemistry discovered that at large separations, negatively charged particles attract one another while positively charged particles repel one another. The opposite is true for solvents like alcohol.

The basic electromagnetic principle, which states that the force between charges of the same sign is repulsive at all separations, appears to be contradicted by these unexpected results.

Now, the researchers tracked negatively charged silica microparticles suspended in water using bright-field microscopy and discovered that the particles attracted one another to form hexagonally arranged clusters. However, in water, positively charged aminated silica particles did not cluster.

The group naturally questioned if it would be possible to reverse the impact on charged particles such that negatively charged particles do not form clusters while positively charged particles do. This is exactly what they saw when they changed the solvent to an alcohol, such as ethanol, which behaves differently at the interface than water. Positively charged aminated silica particles formed hexagonal clusters, but negatively charged silica did not.

According to the researchers, the results propose a fundamental recalibration in understanding that will impact how to conceptualize processes as diverse as the pathological malfunction linked to molecular aggregation in human disease or the stability of pharmaceutical and fine chemical products.

The new results also show that properties of the solvent-induced interfacial electrical potential, like its sign and magnitude, which were previously believed to be immeasurable, can be probed.

I am really very proud of my two graduate students, as well as the undergraduates, who have all worked together to move the needle on this fundamental discovery.

Madhavi Krishnan, Study Lead Author and Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford

Sida Wang, Study First Author, Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford, added, “I still find it fascinating to see these particles attract, even having seen this a thousand times.”

Journal Reference:

‌Wang, S., et al, (2024) A charge-dependent long-ranged force drives tailored assembly of matter in solution. Nature Nanotechnology. doi.org/10.1038/s41565-024-01621-5.

Source: https://www.ox.ac.uk/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback