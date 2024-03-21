Posted in | News | Aerospace Materials

Fusion PTR-TOF Aboard NASA DC-8 Over the Philippines

Multiple country mission in Asia for the DC8 flying laboratory has started.

Fusion PTR-TOF Aboard NASA DC-8 Over the Philippines

Image Credit: IONICON

The world's biggest airborne laboratory, a NASA DC-8 aircraft, has arrived in the Philippines for the first leg of its multiple country mission around Asia. Aboard the DC8 are two IONICON FUSION PTR instruments, one to monitor the gas phase and one IONICON FUSION PTR-TOF 10k equipped with a CHARON inlet system to monitor particles. We are very excited to be part of the NASA mission ASIA-AQ.

On February 11, the DC-8 logged the following: "Science Flight #3 of 4 in Philippines. Very successful mission flown in parallel with NASA520 Takeoff was at 0058 Z. Landed at 0841 Z. DC-8 Aircraft reached Flight 1500 Milestone!".

Congratulations to the 1500th flight of the DC-8 flying laboratory! Numerous of our most advanced air analysis instruments were already aboard this aircraft (e.g. PTR-TOF 4000 incl. CHARONPTR-TOF 1000 and others) and fulfilled their challenging missions. After the ASIA-AQ campaign the DC-8 will be retiring, after 55 years of service.

The science flights over the Philippines have successfully been concluded. Next stop of the ASIA-AQ mission will be South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

Thanks to FFG Österreichische Forschungsförderungsgesellschaft mbH for supporting this project (pSAT; ASAP 2022 call), our partner Leopold-Franzens Universität Innsbruck and colleagues from Universitetet i Oslo (UiO).

World's Largest Flying Lab Lands in Asia to Fight Against Air Pollution | TaiwanPlus News

Video Credit: TaiwanPlus News

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    IONICON Analytik. (2024, March 21). Fusion PTR-TOF Aboard NASA DC-8 Over the Philippines. AZoM. Retrieved on March 21, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62747.

  • MLA

    IONICON Analytik. "Fusion PTR-TOF Aboard NASA DC-8 Over the Philippines". AZoM. 21 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62747>.

  • Chicago

    IONICON Analytik. "Fusion PTR-TOF Aboard NASA DC-8 Over the Philippines". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62747. (accessed March 21, 2024).

  • Harvard

    IONICON Analytik. 2024. Fusion PTR-TOF Aboard NASA DC-8 Over the Philippines. AZoM, viewed 21 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62747.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from IONICON Analytik

See all content from IONICON Analytik

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback