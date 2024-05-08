Thermal Measurement Workshop: An Orton Live Workshop - July 24-25, 2024 in Westerville, Ohio

An Orton Live Workshop - July 24-25, 2024 in Westerville, Ohio

Elevate Your Expertise in Thermal Analysis Techniques and Equipment

Are you involved in the field of materials science, engineering, or quality control? Do you strive to enhance your technical skills and stay at the forefront of industry innovations? Join us at the Orton Ceramic Foundation for an exclusive Thermal Measurement Workshop on July 23-24th in Westerville, Ohio. This workshop is designed for professionals and researchers who wish to deepen their understanding and application of thermal analysis.

Instructors: Joseph Homeny, Ph.D. and Artem Trofimov, Ph.D.

Course Description

Insightful Lectures and Practical Sessions: The two-day workshop features a series of expert-led lectures that delve into critical aspects of thermal behavior in materials. For each topic listed below, relevant background theory, application to ceramic materials, and measurement techniques will be covered.

Thermal Stability : Learn how to use basic thermodynamic and chemical principles to predict service temperatures of ceramic materials.

: Learn how to use basic thermodynamic and chemical principles to predict service temperatures of ceramic materials. Heat Capacity : Apply the basic quantum mechanics models of Einstein and Debye to predict the heat capacity of ceramic materials.

: Apply the basic quantum mechanics models of Einstein and Debye to predict the heat capacity of ceramic materials. Thermal Conductivity: Understand how phonon and photon mechanisms control the thermal conductivity of ceramic materials.

Understand how phonon and photon mechanisms control the thermal conductivity of ceramic materials. Thermal Expansion: Learn how bonding and potential energy control the dimensional changes that ceramic materials undergo as a function of temperature.

Learn how bonding and potential energy control the dimensional changes that ceramic materials undergo as a function of temperature. Thermal Shock: Explore the relevant thermal shock theories for the design of ceramic materials that are resistant to rapid temperature changes.

Course Details

Focus Day 1: In-depth exploration of thermal stability, heat capacity, thermal conductivity, thermal expansion, and thermal shock. Theory, properties, and measurement techniques of ceramic materials are covered.

In-depth exploration of thermal stability, heat capacity, thermal conductivity, thermal expansion, and thermal shock. Theory, properties, and measurement techniques of ceramic materials are covered. Focus Day 2: Hot Disk Theory / Practice for measuring thermal conductivity, thermal diffusivity, and heat capacity. In the afternoon: sample testing, Orton tours, and demonstrations.

Hot Disk Theory / Practice for measuring thermal conductivity, thermal diffusivity, and heat capacity. In the afternoon: sample testing, Orton tours, and demonstrations. Hands-On Learning: Gain practical experience with state-of-the-art instruments, including Hot Disk TPS for thermal conductivity measurements and Dilatometers for precise thermal expansion analysis.

Gain practical experience with state-of-the-art instruments, including Hot Disk TPS for thermal conductivity measurements and Dilatometers for precise thermal expansion analysis. Sample Testing: We will test your samples during the workshop. Send us your samples beforehand, and we will prepare them for testing using Hot Disk TPS. Up to $800 in value!

Who will benefit?

Professionals in R&D, manufacturing, and quality control across various industries, including ceramics, metallurgy, polymers, and composites.

Academic researchers and professionals specializing in materials science and related disciplines.

Anyone looking to enhance their technical skills in thermal analysis and measurement.

The Orton Ceramic Foundation: Advancing Materials Science through Education, Research, and Practical Application.

Instructor bios

​​​​​​Joseph Homeny

​​​​​​Joseph Homeny is technical director of the Edward Orton Jr. Ceramic Foundation, Westerville, Ohio. He holds a Ph.D. in ceramic engineering from Pennsylvania State University and M.S. and B.S. degrees from Rutgers University. He has industrial refractories experience in the research laboratories of the J.E. Baker Company and North American Refractories Company, and industrial glass experience at Owens Corning. Prior to joining Orton in 1992, he was a professor in the ceramic engineering department of University of Illinois. Homeny is active in the refractories and advanced ceramic committees of ASTM.

​​​​Artem Trofimov

Artem Trofimov is from Odintsovo, Moscow region, Russia. He graduated from the Russian State University of Aviation Technology in 2012 with a B.S./M.S. in physics. The same year he joined Clemson University, where he received his M.S. degree in 2014 and Ph.D. in 2018, both in materials science and engineering. His Ph.D. research was focused on ceramic scintillators. After completing his Ph.D., Artem joined Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 2018 as a Postdoctoral Fellow working in thermophysics and thermal characterization of materials. After finishing his fellowship at ORNL in summer 2021, Artem secured a position at Orton Ceramic Foundation continuing his work in the field of thermophysics and materials characterization.

TWO DAY SHORT COURSE: JULY 24-25 2024

Locations:

Hilton Garden Inn - Wednesday (AM and PM) and Thursday (AM) Lecture Sessions

Orton Headquarters - Thursday Afternoon Laboratory Session

Includes Lunch each day

Questions? - Contact Greg Geiger @ [email protected]