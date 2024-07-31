That's a wrap on the Thermal Measurement Workshop! What a great group of attendees! The smaller class size allowed for more hands-on learning and time for in-depth discussions.

​​​​​​Image Credit: Orton Ceramic Foundation



· This workshop featured insightful lectures and practical sessions focused on the critical aspects of thermal behavior in materials.

· Covered topics such as thermal stability, heat capacity, thermal conductivity, thermal expansion, and thermal shock, including their theory, properties, and measurement techniques.

· Hot Disk Theory and Practice: Discussed the Hot Disk method for measuring thermal conductivity, thermal diffusivity, and heat capacity. The afternoon sessions included sample testing, Orton facility tours, and demonstrations.

· Provided practical experience with advanced instruments like the Hot Disk TPS for thermal conductivity measurements and dilatometers for precise thermal expansion analysis.

· Participants tested samples, enhancing their understanding and skills with real-world applications.



Thank you, The American Ceramic Society and Hot Disk AB, for helping make this happen!



Interested in attending the next one? Follow us on LinkedIn for future class announcements and dates!

​​​​​​Image Credit: Orton Ceramic Foundation

​​​​​​Image Credit: Orton Ceramic Foundation