Polytec revolutionizes modal analysis with the launch of RotoVib

Automated optical vibration measurement for greater productivity.

Image Credit: Polytec

Polytec, a leading provider of optical measurement solutions, has announced the launch of its RotoVib product. This innovation marks a milestone in experimental modal analysis and will revolutionize the way dynamically loaded structural components are tested and analyzed in various industries.

Finite element models as a basis for modal analysis.

"Using an optical vibration measuring device, the laser has to probe all sides of a device under test," explains Product Manager Jörg Sauer from Polytec, "When I rotate the object, I can see all sides and save myself the time of having to change the sensors position. That's how the RotoVib was born: a scanning 3D vibrometer, a turntable and software that can process FE models and also has a few productivity tools at the ready."

Polytec points out that RotoVib is the result of intensive collaboration with customers and experts to rethink automation in modal analysis, taking into account the requirements of smaller test objects.

Operation in any laboratory without special safety requirements

RotoVib enables users to carry out automated modal tests with the highest spatial resolution without having to meet special safety requirements, as is the case with conventional robotic systems. The product is particularly suitable for smaller test objects, such as control units or gearbox housings, and offers an efficient solution for acoustic optimization.

"Many measurement objects in modal analysis are below the 50 kg payload and can therefore be measured with the highest spatial resolution. And once set up, everything happens automatically," emphasizes Sauer.

RotoVib represents a significant advance in experimental modal analysis and underscores Polytec's commitment to developing innovative solutions that meet the needs of users.

