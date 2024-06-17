Posted in | News | Business

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation Announces Direct Operations in India

Norcross, Georgia (USA) – June 13, 2024 – Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, the leading instrument manufacturer focused on the science and technology of small particles, today announced the establishment of direct sales, service, and customer support operations in India. This expansion demonstrates Micromeritics' commitment to providing its industry-leading solutions and exceptional customer service to the growing Indian market.

“India is a global economic powerhouse, driven by innovation in science. India's innovations are changing the world.” said John Jordan, Vice President of Global Sales and Services at Micromeritics. “By establishing a direct presence in India, we can better serve our valued customers.”

Micromeritics' new Indian operations will be headquartered in Mumbai and will include a team of experienced sales, service, and application specialists led by Mr. Amarnath Krishnaswamy, a thirty-year veteran of the analytical instrument industry with a strong track record of ensuring customer success.

The Micromeritics team will sell, service, and support the full product portfolio including surface area and porosity, density, catalyst activity, particle size, lab-scale and benchtop reactor systems, and powder rheometers under the Freeman Technologies brand.

Jeff Kenvin, VP of Science added, “We are eager to deepen our relationship with Indian customers in academia, government, and industry. This investment is another example of Micromeritics' unwavering commitment to superior customer support and continuous innovation.”

Existing or prospective customers in India can contact Micromeritics directly for sales, service, or applications support at: [email protected]

About Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance systems to measure density, surface area and porosity, powder rheology and catalyst activity.

The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA with manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe, and direct sales operations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

