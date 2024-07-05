Orton Ceramic Announces High Temperature Viscometer Sale Through September 30th

Orton Ceramic is excited to announce a special sale on their high temperature viscometers, running through September 30th, 2024. This limited-time offer provides significant savings on our top-of-the-line viscometers, designed to meet the demanding needs of ceramic and glass industries.

Orton's high temperature viscometers are renowned for their precision and reliability, making them the preferred choice for professionals in the field. These viscometers offer:

Accurate Measurements: Ensuring precise viscosity readings at high temperatures.

Durability: Built to withstand the rigorous conditions of industrial environments.

Advanced Technology: Incorporating the latest innovations to enhance performance and ease of use.

"Our viscometers are integral tools for quality control and research in ceramics and glass production," said Garrick Ackart, CEO of Orton Ceramic. "This sale is a great opportunity for industry professionals to upgrade their equipment and improve their processes."

For more information and to take advantage of this offer, please visit our website at www.ortonceramic.com.