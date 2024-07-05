Posted in | News | Business | New Product

Orton Ceramic Announces High Temperature Viscometer Sale Through September 30th

Orton Ceramic is excited to announce a special sale on their high temperature viscometers, running through September 30th, 2024. This limited-time offer provides significant savings on our top-of-the-line viscometers, designed to meet the demanding needs of ceramic and glass industries.

Orton's high temperature viscometers are renowned for their precision and reliability, making them the preferred choice for professionals in the field. These viscometers offer:

  • Accurate Measurements: Ensuring precise viscosity readings at high temperatures.
  • Durability: Built to withstand the rigorous conditions of industrial environments.
  • Advanced Technology: Incorporating the latest innovations to enhance performance and ease of use.

"Our viscometers are integral tools for quality control and research in ceramics and glass production," said Garrick Ackart, CEO of Orton Ceramic. "This sale is a great opportunity for industry professionals to upgrade their equipment and improve their processes."

For more information and to take advantage of this offer, please visit our website at www.ortonceramic.com.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Orton Ceramic Foundation​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. (2024, July 05). Orton Ceramic Announces High Temperature Viscometer Sale Through September 30th. AZoM. Retrieved on July 05, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63307.

  • MLA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Orton Ceramic Announces High Temperature Viscometer Sale Through September 30th". AZoM. 05 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63307>.

  • Chicago

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Orton Ceramic Announces High Temperature Viscometer Sale Through September 30th". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63307. (accessed July 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. 2024. Orton Ceramic Announces High Temperature Viscometer Sale Through September 30th. AZoM, viewed 05 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63307.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

See all content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback