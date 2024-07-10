Future-Proof Manufacturing; Avantes Automates

Over the last years, we’ve seen the photonics market grow exponentially. More and more companies, researchers, and Original Equipment Manufacturers begin to see the benefits of applying photonics, including spectroscopy, in their application. Even the European Commission recognizes photonics as a key enabling technology of the 21st century.

It is no surprising news for our Product Manager, Ger Loop. “Spectroscopy is an amazing technique which can be applied in many markets and industries. We see that reflected in the increasing number of spectrometers we produce each year. That is one of the reasons we upgraded our manufacturing process to be completely future-proof. We go from manual production to automated manufacturing, or how we like to call it “AvaMation”.

About AvaMation

There is a worldwide increasing demand for spectrometers. More and more customers purchase in large volumes, which means that the performance of each spectrometer must be exactly the same. “When a customer integrates a spectrometer in-line at their production facility, they naturally want the same performance at a facility in another location”, Ger explains.

“Historically our spectrometers are assembled by hand with great precision and expertise, but we are now able to automate a large part of this process. This way of manufacturing provides unsurpassed inter-instrument reproducibility and scalability in production. We decided to innovate this process to increase our efficiency and precision. We are now ready for a future with an increasing demand of spectrometers”, he adds.

What’s in it for the Customer?

This new way of manufacturing not only benefits Avantes when it comes to efficiency, but it also yields the following benefits for its customers:



Scalable manufacturing capabilities:

From small, up to very high volume orders, with AvaMation we are very flexible when it comes to customizing orders.



Superior inter-instrument reproducibility:

Through AvaMation we not only take quality assurance to a higher level, but also provide more manufacturing precision and speed.



Enabling data analysis:

By collecting data from the manufacturing process, we can continue to innovate and make product improvements in the future.

Invest in the Future

A future-proof manufacturing process isn’t the only thing we are working on. “We continuously invest in the future company-wide, not only when it comes to our manufacturing. Innovating, together with our customers, is an important belief within our company. That’s why we invest in in-house application know-how. Our sales team, for example, exists of engineers and physicists with specific market knowledge. Thanks to all this in-house knowledge, we can optimally guide and serve our customers with their application challenges”.

We believe in a partnership approach to tailor our solutions to meet the needs of the end user’s application. “Of course, we deliver our carefully picked portfolio products, but we can go the extra mile. We are passionate about the success of our customers. That’s why we follow a discovery journey with spectrometer integrating customers to ensure we create their most suitable setup together. After that process, our engineers and support team work collaboratively to ensure successful integration and maximum interoperability. A valuable asset of Avantes in my opinion, which will only grow stronger now we changed to automated manufacturing”, Ger concludes.

