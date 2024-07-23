Posted in | News | Business

Element Six and Lummus Partner to Deliver Diamond-Enabled Solutions to Tackle the Global Issue of PFAS Destruction

Element Six (E6), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) diamond solutions, and Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced an exclusive global partnership that will leverage a unique solution to address the worldwide challenge of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) destruction.

“Destroying and eliminating PFAS from water is an important global challenge — a challenge that Lummus and Element Six fully embrace and can help address,” said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. “By combining our technologies, we are uniquely positioned to offer efficient, scalable and viable methods to destroy these chemicals, safeguarding public health and protecting our environment for future generations.”

PFAS are a large range of synthetic fluorinated organic compounds that have been produced and widely used in industrial applications and consumer products since the 1930s. Commonly referred to as ’forever chemicals’, PFAS do not naturally break down in the environment and can cause serious health problems in high exposure cases, including cancer, decreased immunity, and infertility. Consequently, government agencies across the world including in the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia and the Middle East are taking steps to regulate these compounds’ presence in drinking water and everyday consumer products.

“There are so many aspects of our daily lives which will benefit from the pioneering technology delivered through this partnership,” said Siobhán Duffy, CEO, Element Six. “From improving our environment, to safeguarding our health, this diamond-based electrochemical solution will address the critical global problem of PFAS, ensuring a better future can be built for everyone. I want to give huge credit to the Element Six and Lummus teams who have relentlessly tackled many technical challenges over the last 10 years to deliver this outstanding technology.”

This partnership combines Element Six’s leading patented boron-doped diamond (BDD) electrochemical oxidation technology with Lummus’ patented electro-oxidation technology and system integration for water and wastewater treatment. Lummus and Element Six have tested their combined technologies using free-standing BDD electrodes, which resulted in successful destruction of long and short chain PFAS. Free-standing BDD electrodes, as opposed to metal electrodes plated with BDD, enable the high current densities that destroy short-chain PFAS.

Lummus and Element Six are already making progress with customers to address numerous real-life applications leveraging this novel BDD electrochemical oxidation technology. 
 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Element Six. (2024, July 23). Element Six and Lummus Partner to Deliver Diamond-Enabled Solutions to Tackle the Global Issue of PFAS Destruction. AZoM. Retrieved on July 23, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63390.

  • MLA

    Element Six. "Element Six and Lummus Partner to Deliver Diamond-Enabled Solutions to Tackle the Global Issue of PFAS Destruction". AZoM. 23 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63390>.

  • Chicago

    Element Six. "Element Six and Lummus Partner to Deliver Diamond-Enabled Solutions to Tackle the Global Issue of PFAS Destruction". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63390. (accessed July 23, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Element Six. 2024. Element Six and Lummus Partner to Deliver Diamond-Enabled Solutions to Tackle the Global Issue of PFAS Destruction. AZoM, viewed 23 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63390.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Element Six

See all content from Element Six

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback