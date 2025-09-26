Element Six’s Diamox™ Wins Global Tech Award for Green Technology Innovation

Element Six (E6), a world leader in synthetic diamond industrial innovation and part of the De Beers Group, is proud to announce its victory in the Green Technology category at the Global Tech Awards. The awards, which celebrate excellence and spotlight companies that are shaping the future through innovation, impact, and design, recognized E6’s Diamox™ as a game-changing technology in tackling the critical challenge of sustainable wastewater treatment.

Diamox™ is a compact, electrochemical advanced oxidation solution that redefines on-site wastewater treatment. Powered by E6’s proprietary solid, free-standing boron-doped diamond (BDD) electrodes, this technology enables the complete destruction of dissolved contaminants, including short-chain PFAS, known to cause severe health conditions and previously deemed untreatable, without the need for harmful chemicals or complex multi-step processes.

By delivering unmatched performance, simplicity of use and continuous, reliable operation even in highly contaminated environments, Diamox™ has demonstrated its versatility across sectors, being identified as an effective solution in ammonia landfill leachate treatment since 2014 and, since 2024, underpinning E6’s partnership with Lummus Technology to tackle the critical challenge of PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals’.

This award is a testament to what is possible when synthetic diamond industrial innovation is applied to real-world problems, Diamox™ is the result of over a decade invested in collaboration and relentless research. We are proud to see our pioneering technology being recognized for ensuring clean and safe water resources for all. Siobhán Duffy, CEO, Element Six



As industries face mounting environmental, sustainability, and water-pollution pressures, Diamox™ offers a timely and effective solution. Unlike conventional methods that rely on extreme temperatures or harsh chemicals, E6’s BDD technology enables facilities to treat wastewater on-site and discharge safely, reducing environmental impact, streamlining compliance, and lowering operational costs.

This award underscores Element Six’s long-lasting commitment, as part of De Beers Group’s Origins strategy, to leverage its decades of synthetic diamond industrial innovation and world-wide scale capabilities to address the critical global challenges of today and tomorrow.