Next-Gen FL5000 MSIR Flame Detector Sets New Standard in Fire Safety, Performance, Range and Reliability

Having the ability to quickly distinguish between a fire or false alarm not only helps to keep workers safe on the job but can also protect against costly facility shutdowns. As the industry's first optical flame detector with Bluetooth® connectivity, the FL5000 MSIR Flame Detector gives process, plant and safety engineers a next generation solution to flame monitoring, fire detection, and response.

FL5000 MSIR Flame Detector. Image Credit: MSA - The Safety Company

Having this connectivity allows users to wirelessly link to the flame detector for configuration and to perform diagnostic tests, allowing for faster setup, easier detector status checks, and quicker access to event logs. Additionally, the FL5000 Flame Detector features communications capabilities for automatic integration with plant processes and safety systems, making it easy to help further enhance the overall safety operations of a facility.

Designed for demanding industries including chemical and oil/gas production, refineries, and storage, the unique FL5000 Flame Detector offers users a wide array of advanced safety features and solutions, including its:

  • Multiple infrared (IR) detectors and an advanced flame detection algorithm that leverages the intelligence of three artificial neural networks (ANN) that process signals to determine potential hazards;
  • Ability to distinguish between dangerous real flames and common false alarm sources, such as lightning, sunlight reflection, and other radiation sources, to help protect facilities while also avoiding false alarms and unnecessary process or plant shutdowns;
  • Factory Mutual (FM) performance verification for 22 of the most common fuel types used in the petrochemical and other process industries;
  • Ability to detect fires up to 310 feet (95 meters) away; and
  • Built-in self-check system. Every two minutes, the detector's electronics perform an optical and electrical check to ensure the path is clear and the electronic circuits are operational.
Source:

MSA Safety

