CRAIC Technologies Introduces FilmPro 2™: A Cutting-Edge Solution for Accurate Thin Film Thickness Measurements

CRAIC Technologies, a leading provider of scientific instrumentation, is proud to unveil FilmPro 2™, an advanced software solution designed to revolutionize thin film thickness measurements for researchers and industry professionals.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

Thin films play a crucial role in numerous industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, optical coatings, and surface engineering. Accurate measurement of thin film thickness is essential for quality control, process optimization, and research purposes. With FilmPro 2™, CRAIC Technologies delivers a powerful software platform that enables users to obtain precise and reliable thin film thickness measurements with unparalleled ease and efficiency of microscopic sample areas. Additionally, thin film thickness may be measured in both transmission and reflectance when using CRAIC microspectrometers. Combined with all the new features embedded in FilmPro 2™, this package represents a dramatic step forward in capabilities.

"FilmPro 2™ represents a significant leap forward in thin film analysis on CRAIC Technologies microspectrometers," said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. "By combining sophisticated algorithms with an intuitive user interface, we have created a versatile software solution that meets the diverse needs of researchers and industry professionals in microspot thin film characterization."

Key features of FilmPro 2™ include:

Multi-Modal Compatibility: FilmPro 3™ seamlessly integrates with CRAIC Technologies' range of microspectrophotometers and imaging systems, allowing users to perform thin film thickness measurements across various sample types and configurations.

Extensive Film Libraries: FilmPro 2™ offers extensive libraries of both film materials as well as substrates.

Advanced Analysis Tools: The software provides a suite of advanced analysis tools for processing, visualization, and interpretation of thin film thickness data, empowering users to extract valuable insights and correlations from their measurements.

Extensive Reporting: FilmPro™ allows users to generate extensive reports and export data in multiple formats, facilitating seamless integration with existing analysis workflows and data management systems.

"CRAIC Technologies is committed to empowering researchers and industry professionals with innovative solutions for thin film analysis," added Dr. Martin. "With FilmPro™, users can achieve accurate, reliable thin film thickness measurements, driving progress and innovation in materials science, nanotechnology, and beyond."

For more information about FilmPro™ and other advanced scientific instrumentation offerings from CRAIC Technologies, please visit microspectra.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About CRAIC Technologies:

CRAIC Technologies is a leading provider of innovative spectroscopic solutions, specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced instruments for spectral analysis and imaging. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, CRAIC Technologies continues to push the boundaries of spectroscopic technology, empowering researchers and industry professionals with state-of-the-art tools for scientific discovery and analysis.



