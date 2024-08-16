ABB Integrates AquaMaster4 Flowmeter with Topkapi SCADA Software to Enhance Water Conservation Efforts

The integration expands ABB’s support beyond its current systems, helping water utilities to meet sustainability targets through enhanced data transmission

As the world’s first electromagnetic flowmeter with bidirectional connectivity, AquaMaster4 Mobile Comms provides near real-time data for intelligent water management

Developed and distributed by AREAL,Topkapi is widely used for improving operational efficiency throughout industries, including water and wastewater

ABB has integrated its AquaMaster4 Mobile Comms flowmeter with the Topkapi SCADA system, enhancing water conservation efforts around the world. AREAL, publisher of the Topkapi software platform, recently released a communication driver which allowed AquaMaster4 Mobile Comms to communicate directly with Topkapi through 4G and the FTP/FTPS protocol.

Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

Topkapi is a modular and integrated solution for the management of automated processes widely used in the water and wastewater industry. The software meets the specific needs of the water industry, supporting the sector with, amongst others, district metering and non-revenue water monitoring.

The integration expands ABB’s support beyond its current systems such as Symphony® Plus SCADA and System 800xA® to help water utilities meet sustainability targets through increased data access.

“ABB has a massive installed base of AquaMaster4 electromagnetic flowmeters globally,” said Krishna Prashanth, Global Product Line Manager Electromagnetic Flowmeters, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “By interfacing AquaMaster4 Mobile Comms with the Topkapi SCADA software, we can make an even bigger difference in the markets we serve.”

The new 4G connectivity to the FTP/FTPS server allows for enhanced data transmission, making reports and trend analyses created in Topkapi more detailed and accurate. It enables AquaMaster4 to supply near real-time data for smart and precise water management, including flow measurement, pressure measurement and monitoring of diagnostic alarms.

The AquaMaster4 Mobile Comms flowmeter is a wireless solution for continuous flow measurement. In 2021, it became the world’s first electromagnetic flowmeter with bidirectional connectivity, enabling 60 percent lower power consumption and identifying leaks faster than other solutions on the market. AquaMaster’s previous generation was interfaced with Topkapi 15 years ago using 2G SMS protocol.

With over 50 years in the water industry, ABB is recognized globally as a single source supplier of safe, smart, and efficient solutions across the entire water cycle. ABB offers one of the most comprehensive water management and water analysis portfolios in the market.

