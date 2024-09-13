The ITC and AIMPLAS Recycle Fired Ceramic Tile Waste for the Construction Industry

The Institute of Ceramic Technology (ITC) and the Plastics Technology Centre (AIMPLAS) have worked in cooperation to develop the RECERCO Project, an initiative aligned with the circular economy and focused on recovering waste generated in the ceramic tile manufacturing process, specifically so-called fired sherds. These tiles of different types, mostly composed of red clay, are treated and then used to manufacture new ceramic tiles and also as a reinforcement agent for polymeric matrices to obtain composites for the construction industry.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The studies carried out in both applications confirm that the introduction of this waste as a secondary raw material is technically feasible. It is therefore possible to use it to replace much of the clay content in tile composition in the ceramic tile manufacturing process. Furthermore, in the case of composites, it is possible to completely replace the reinforcement agents traditionally used in the plastics industry (e.g. calcium carbonate and titanium oxide) with this waste to obtain thermoplastic and thermoset composites with identical or improved properties.

Within the framework of the project, AIMPLAS developed thermoset and thermoplastic formulas with the ceramic waste to manufacture PVC-based shutter profiles and a planter and a tank with thermoset composites, which can be used for outdoor applications.

The RECERCO Project was supported by the Valencian Institute for Business Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) through the Strategic Cooperation Projects Programme co-financed by the EU through the European Regional Development Funds (ERDF) Programme. The companies Neos Additives, Miraplas, and Saxun also collaborated on the project with the AIMPLAS and ITC technology centres.

This initiative proves that it is possible to recover this type of ceramic waste, 15,000 tonnes of which currently go to landfill each year, and have a positive impact on the construction industry by supplying it with more sustainable products, thus contributing to achieving zero landfill in the ceramics industry.