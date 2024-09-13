Posted in | News | Ceramic Materials | Building and Construction

The ITC and AIMPLAS Recycle Fired Ceramic Tile Waste for the Construction Industry

The Institute of Ceramic Technology (ITC) and the Plastics Technology Centre (AIMPLAS) have worked in cooperation to develop the RECERCO Project, an initiative aligned with the circular economy and focused on recovering waste generated in the ceramic tile manufacturing process, specifically so-called fired sherds. These tiles of different types, mostly composed of red clay, are treated and then used to manufacture new ceramic tiles and also as a reinforcement agent for polymeric matrices to obtain composites for the construction industry.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The studies carried out in both applications confirm that the introduction of this waste as a secondary raw material is technically feasible. It is therefore possible to use it to replace much of the clay content in tile composition in the ceramic tile manufacturing process. Furthermore, in the case of composites, it is possible to completely replace the reinforcement agents traditionally used in the plastics industry (e.g. calcium carbonate and titanium oxide) with this waste to obtain thermoplastic and thermoset composites with identical or improved properties.

Within the framework of the project, AIMPLAS developed thermoset and thermoplastic formulas with the ceramic waste to manufacture PVC-based shutter profiles and a planter and a tank with thermoset composites, which can be used for outdoor applications.

The RECERCO Project was supported by the Valencian Institute for Business Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) through the Strategic Cooperation Projects Programme co-financed by the EU through the European Regional Development Funds (ERDF) Programme. The companies Neos Additives, Miraplas, and Saxun also collaborated on the project with the AIMPLAS and ITC technology centres.

This initiative proves that it is possible to recover this type of ceramic waste, 15,000 tonnes of which currently go to landfill each year, and have a positive impact on the construction industry by supplying it with more sustainable products, thus contributing to achieving zero landfill in the ceramics industry.

Source:

AIMPLAS

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AIMPLAS. (2024, September 13). The ITC and AIMPLAS Recycle Fired Ceramic Tile Waste for the Construction Industry. AZoM. Retrieved on September 13, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63653.

  • MLA

    AIMPLAS. "The ITC and AIMPLAS Recycle Fired Ceramic Tile Waste for the Construction Industry". AZoM. 13 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63653>.

  • Chicago

    AIMPLAS. "The ITC and AIMPLAS Recycle Fired Ceramic Tile Waste for the Construction Industry". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63653. (accessed September 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    AIMPLAS. 2024. The ITC and AIMPLAS Recycle Fired Ceramic Tile Waste for the Construction Industry. AZoM, viewed 13 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63653.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from AIMPLAS

See all content from AIMPLAS

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback