One hundred professionals discuss the obstacles and opportunities of bioplastics at the second edition of the International Seminar on Biotechnology Applied to the Plastics Sector

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

For two days, AIMPLAS organised and hosted the second edition of the International Seminar on Biotechnology Applied to the Plastics Sector in Valencia, bringing together one hundred international specialists in biotechnology and sustainability. A panel of twenty high-level speakers presented the innovations being developed by their organisations and addressed the main challenges facing the sector, as well as its contributions to society and the economy.

The event began with a session on Plastics and the Bioeconomy, in which Lorette Du Preez of EUROPEAN BIOPLASTICS highlighted the opportunities that legislation such as the Global Plastics Treaty or the Circular Economy Act presents for these materials. She also highlighted how bioplastics can improve the efficiency of sectors such as agriculture and, more broadly, their potential in an economy and society increasingly committed to bio-based and biodegradable materials. In terms of barriers, she spoke of costs and insufficient demand, and called for greater legislative support for the sector. Next, Filippo Giancarlo Martinelli of MAGFI reviewed the main recycling technologies for bioplastics and presented research projects such as ReBioCycle, which aims to integrate bioplastics into the circular economy through efficient separation and recycling technologies for these materials. Finally, Jesús Agüero of BIOVAL recalled that the first biotech company was created in Valencia in 2002. Since then, the association has been working to address common challenges with the bioplastics sector, such as transfer, regulation and funding. He also highlighted that, for the first time, biotechnology has been included as a strategic sector in the Valencian government's reindustrialisation strategy.

The second session of the first day focused on the production of bioplastics from waste, with Caterina Coll from PERSEO BIOTECHNOLOGY explaining some of the company's projects and patents for the valorisation of organic waste. These range from complex urban cellulose-based wastes to residues from the agri-food industry, which they have successfully converted into high value-added products such as bioethanol, bioethylene and CO 2 , as well as other by-products such as feed, compost and biofertilisers. Pablo Ferrero, senior biotechnology researcher at AIMPLAS, then highlighted how biopolymers can help reduce pollution, carbon footprint and dependence on fossil resources. He explained some of the research carried out by the Technology Centre in the biotechnological synthesis of these materials and their applications in sectors such as agriculture. Rosa Puig, from NOVAMONT, presented some of the company's projects based on modular and flexible biorefinery models capable of processing different waste streams, from municipal solid waste (MSW) to absorbent hygiene products and even wastewater. Finally, Jenifer Mitjà from TotalEnergies Corbion discussed the different end-of-life options for PLA, from reuse to recycling and composting, and identified the most suitable alternatives depending on the different applications.

In the third session, Post-Production Processes for Bioplastics, Bruno Ferreira of BIOTREND explored PHA production through various case studies, such as the ELLIPSE project. José María Guijarro of SAV explained the company's commitment to biotechnology in order to valorise certain residues for which there are no established management cycles, such as rice straw, coffee grounds and other waste materials. Finally, Vincent Gavroy of APPLEXION presented advanced purification technologies that optimise fermentation processes to obtain functional ingredients, healthy foods and new bio-based molecules.

End of life for biopolymers

In the final session on Wednesday 5 March, entitled Harnessing Microbial Power: Enzymatic Solutions for Bioplastic Recycling, Laura de Eugenio of CSIC presented innovations in enzymatic recycling. Kristie Tanner of DARWIN BIOPROSPECTING explained how the company works to translate microbial potential into market-ready applications in areas as diverse as health and the environment. Concluding the first day's presentations, Christian Sonnendecker from the University of Leipzig presented advances in enzymatic recycling of PET and PBS using the PHL7 enzyme and a new rapid system for monitoring the enzymatic hydrolysis of plastics by measuring the thickness of plastic films.

The second day began with a presentation by Francesco Colizzi from the Institute of Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC), who described technologies to optimise the biodegradation of polymers, such as the modification of specific enzymes. Next, Jing Liu and Elton Melo of BPC Instruments presented innovative methods for assessing biodegradability and compostability in closed chambers in the session Improving Plastic Biodegradation.

Gemma Buron, from IRTA (Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology), presented research carried out as part of the SOLFORPLAS project and how specific treatments can aid the complex degradation of polyethylene. Luis Cabedo from CEBIMAT, a spin-off of the UJI, presented research aimed at improving the biodegradation of bioplastics in compost. Finally, Elena Domínguez, a leading researcher in Controlled Release and Soil Quality at AIMPLAS, discussed the applicability of bioplastics obtained through biotechnological pathways and their controlled biodegradation for the release of microorganisms and natural extracts in agriculture. Domínguez emphasised how these developments optimise the use of bio-inputs, improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact. She also highlighted their alignment with agrobiotechnology strategies supported by regulatory frameworks such as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Voluntary Code of Conduct. These solutions help to reduce the use of synthetic agrochemicals and promote more sustainable materials.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The final session focused on techno-economic and environmental aspects. Apostolis Koutinas of NTUA (Agricultural University of Athens) presented advances in research on bioplastic degradation for rigid packaging, analysing economic feasibility and environmental impact. Kealie Vogel from EMPA (Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology) then discussed the climate impact of wood-derived biopolymers compared to fossil-based plastics, examining life cycle analysis, carbon emissions and sustainability, and how these materials can reduce environmental impacts and serve as viable alternatives in the transition to a circular, low-carbon economy. Finally, Ailen Soto of ZERO-E ENGINEERING presented a life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology for products and processes that support a sustainable bio-economy.

Finally, the RED MARFIL project held a roundtable discussion with José Miguel Fernández from AITIIP, Lucia Martín from CIDAUT and Carolina Acosta, Senior Researcher in Mechanochemistry and Reactive Extrusion at AIMPLAS. Their presentations showed the progress made in a project aimed at developing new bioplastics from agro-industrial or biomass waste to increase their presence in high value-added sectors such as agriculture and transport.

The seminar was sponsored by ASOBIOCOM, BPC INSTRUMENTS and CULTIPLY, with the support of the Regional Ministry of Education, Culture, Universities and Employment, the UV-AIMPLAS Chair and the Unión de Mutuas, along with 17 biotechnology-related entities.

