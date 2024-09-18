Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

LabVantage Solutions Partners with Henkel on New Integrated Platform to Drive R&D Digital Transformation

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS platforms enabling rapid deployment at reduced costs, today announced a collaboration with Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ("Henkel"), to integrate LabVantage LIMS and SAP Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions into Henkel’s core R&D 4.0 platform for its consumer businesses. This strategic decision for LabVantage Solutions was driven by Henkel’s commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation within its organization.

Henkel is a prominent leader in the consumer goods industry, excelling across both its industrial and consumer divisions, where it holds top market positions. The company’s new integrated platform will leverage LabVantage LIMS and SAP PLM for end-to-end business integration, data sharing, and reporting. Enhanced with automation, data mining, and knowledge-sharing technologies, it aims to drive breakthroughs in product development and consumer insights.

“Seamlessly bridging innovation and operational processes is a key competitive advantage. Digitizing R&D with a data and AI-driven software platform is at the heart of such a transformational journey which is a massive undertaking, requiring trusted and leading-edge technology partners,” says Michael Nilles, Chief Digital & Information Officer of Henkel. “In LabVantage, we found the transformative partner we were looking for to co-innovate digital R&D. Their deep understanding of data management, thought leadership in AI, and trustworthiness as a partner are best-in-class. Connecting our collaboration with the deep expertise of SAP and their robust PLM solution brings our vision of a fully integrated value chain to the next level.”

The new R&D platform seamlessly integrates Henkel’s business processes, streamlining operations and setting the stage to harness cutting-edge technologies, such as generative AI. The integration also supports Henkel’s goal to transition its technology stack to the cloud, enabling global R&D data sharing and rapid adaptation to business needs.

LabVantage Solutions, a leading provider of LIMS solutions and a trusted partner for the modernization of R&D functions across various industries – including the life sciences, pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and chemicals, among others – has teamed up with SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, on Henkel’s platform to demonstrate the value of best-in-class integrated solutions.

Shady Ghattas, Head of Consumer Products Industry Business Unit at SAP, adds: “As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP looks forward to collaborating with Henkel and LabVantage to drive digital transformation in R&D by integrating SAP PLM solutions and LabVantage’s LIMS. This collaboration underscores our ambition to empower consumer products companies such as Henkel to drive profitable and sustainable growth with a digital foundation for enterprise product innovation.”

“We are excited to propel Henkel’s digitalization with the support of SAP’s world-leading PLM technology,” says Wolf Lichtenstein, President of LabVantage Solutions in Europe. “We look forward to extending the transformative potential of this powerful partnership to deliver similar benefits to many more clients in the future.”

