One Part, Fast Curing Epoxy Meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications

Master Bond EP3HT-LO is a single component, non-premixed & frozen, heat cured epoxy, with an unlimited working life at room temperature. This system passes ASTM E595 tests for NASA low outgassing, making it well suited for use in the aerospace, electronic, microelectronic and optical industries.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

EP3HT-LO features a good strength profile, with a lap shear strength of 1,600-1,800 psi, a tensile strength of 5,000-6,000 psi and a tensile modulus of 250,000-300,000 psi. It withstands 1000 hours of 85°C/85% RH exposure. This formulation offers reliable electrical insulation properties with a dielectric constant of 3.9 at 60 Hz and a volume resistivity of greater than 1014 ohm-cm, at room temperature. EP3HT-LO withstands a variety of chemicals such as water, oils, fuels, acids and bases. This high temperature resistant system is serviceable from -60°F to +400°F (-51°C to 204°C).

As a one-part compound, EP3HT-LO offers convenient handling and processing. It cures with heat, quickly polymerizing in as little as 5-10 minutes at 300°F (~ 150°C). This epoxy bonds well to metals, glass, composites, ceramics and many plastics. EP3HT-LO is available for use in ½ pints, pints, quarts, gallons and syringes. It has a shelf life of 6 months at ambient temperatures in original, unopened containers.

Master Bond NASA Low Outgassing Adhesives

Master Bond NASA low outgassing compounds are formulated as one- and two-part epoxy, silicone, UV and LED curing systems, with a variety of performance properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity, electrical insulation, cryogenic serviceability, optical clarity, and more. Learn more about these low outgassing systems at https://www.masterbond.com/certifications/nasa-low-outgassing or contact technical support to discuss your application.

