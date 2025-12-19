Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

Structural One Part Epoxy for High-Performance Bonding Applications

Master Bond Supreme 10HTLV is a one part, non-frozen, heat cured epoxy formulated for demanding structural bonding applications. This toughened system features a moderately high viscosity with good flow, which will not thicken over time. It is ideal for applications requiring strong, durable bonds, replacing traditional mechanical fastening. With an unlimited working life at room temperature, Supreme 10HTLV offers convenient storage, simplified handling and streamlined processing.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

Supreme 10HTLV is engineered for extreme environments, withstanding cryogenic temperatures down to 4 K and serviceable at temperatures as high as 400 °F. It ensures long term reliability under dynamic conditions by enduring mechanical shock, vibration, and severe thermal cycling. The system demonstrates excellent environmental resistance, surviving 1,000 hours at 85 °C/85 % RH and exhibiting strong protection against water, oils, and various chemicals. Delivering high mechanical performance, this epoxy achieves tensile shear strengths over 3,600 psi and T-peel strengths up to 30 pli. Supreme 10HTLV is electrically insulative, providing a volume resistivity greater than 1012 ohm-cm at room temperature, and bonds well to metals, glass, ceramics, and many plastics.

Its versatile heat-curing profile offers two convenient options: 60–75 minutes at 250 °F or 35–40 minutes at 300 °F. No mixing is required. Supreme 10HTLV is standardly available in gray, with additional colors available upon request. It is packaged in 1/2-pints, pints, quarts, gallons, and specialty containers, including cartridges and syringes, to accommodate diverse production needs.

Master Bond Epoxy Systems that Pass 85 °C, 85 % Relative Humidity Testing

Master Bond offers an extensive range of high-performance compounds - including one and two part epoxies, silicones, and LED/UV curable systems - that have successfully passed Telcordia GR-1221 test specifications for damp heat storage. These materials are used in optical, electronic, and optoelectronic applications where device reliability is critical.

Source:

Master Bond Inc.

