Nel ASA: Saipem Presents Solution for Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production, Utilizing Nel’s Technology

(October 2, 2024 - Oslo, Norway) Nel ASA’s (Nel, OSE:NEL) EPC partner Saipem unveils IVHY™ 100, a scalable and modular 100 MW green hydrogen solution leveraging Nel’s technology, advancing the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries and renewable hydrogen production.

The innovative renewable hydrogen generation solution has been designed and industrialized to be scalable, modular, and to facilitate the installation and commissioning of large-scale systems. IVHY™ 100 is powered by Nel’s alkaline electrolysers, which have been tested in the market for decades, demonstrating world-class robustness, durability, and energy efficiency, making it the ideal choice for businesses seeking to optimize their operations and total cost of ownership.

The project is part of a collaboration between the two companies, where Nel, as the technology provider, will offer its alkaline and PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyser technology as well as ancillary technical services, and Saipem, as the engineering service provider and EPC contractor, will be responsible for the basic design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction of the overall green hydrogen facilities.

"The IVHY™ 100 concept represents a significant step forward to promote innovative and sustainable solutions in the field of renewable hydrogen. Indeed, we aim to meet the increasing demand to reduce carbon emissions in challenging industries by utilizing renewable hydrogen. In addition, we focus on creating hydrogen derivatives like ammonia, methanol, and sustainable fuels," says Guido d’Aloisio, Chief Commercial Officer of Saipem

“We are proud that Saipem, a world-leading Engineering Procurement and Construction company actively contributing to the energy transition, has selected Nel and our technology. With this solution, we are simplifying large-scale renewable hydrogen production,” says Håkon Volldal, President and CEO of Nel.

The IVHYTM 100 concept is displayed at Saipem’s booth at the World Hydrogen Week in Copenhagen from 30 September to 4 October.