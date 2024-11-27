ABB Introduces New High Performance Pressure Transmitter Portfolio at CIIE

At CIIE 2024, ABB is previewing its P-Series portfolio which comprises the P-100, P-300 and P-500 series of pressure transmitters

The ultra-accurate measurement devices will help industrial plants to optimize process control and improve energy efficiency

The integration of a suite of digital technologies will further support industrial digital transformation in China

At China International Import Expo 2024, ABB is previewing its new pressure transmitter portfolio which brings high performance and ultra-accurate measurement to industrial and utility applications, helping industrial plants to optimize process control and improve energy efficiency. Through the integration of a suite of digital technologies, the new pressure transmitters will support the power and process industries in the digital transformation.

Image Credit: ABB Inc.

The revamped pressure transmitter portfolio, which comprises the new P-100, P-300 and P-500 series, is designed to cover all market needs and industries, making it easy to select the right pressure transmitter for any process requirement.

“Accurate pressure measurement is vital in industrial operations for optimizing process control, improving energy efficiency, minimizing emissions and maintaining product quality,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, Business Line Instrumentation, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “

The new P-Series present customers with ease of selection, delivering high performance and accuracy in just three devices,” The P-500 series, the most advanced in the portfolio, is designed for the highest accuracy, measuring the widest ranges of pressure. It responds to the needs of industrial plants in the chemical, oil & gas, hydrogen and glass industries. The P-500 boosts measurement accuracy from 0.035 percent to 0.02 percent of a calibrated range with options to reach 0.04 percent of reading. It also has the most accurate static pressure signal of up to 0.04 percent.

The outstanding accuracy of measurement delivered by the P-500 will allow for ultra precise process control and the optimization of all process parameters, including energy consumption and feedstock usage.

Through the integration of important digital features, such as QR codes for advanced operations, Bluetooth for programming and the possibility of performing software updates via Bluetooth, the P-500 enhances industrial digital transformation. The addition of Auto ID and RFID functions allows factories and customers to fully digitalize the P-500 experience. In addition, the series features advanced communication protocols such as Ethernet-APL and a backlight Smart & Touch HMI.

The unique anti-abrasion (Diaflex) and hydrogen shield (H-Shield) technologies are part of the new pressure transmitter portfolio. The Diaflex diaphragm protects instrumentation from the abrasive slurry found in many process industries, eliminating or minimizing damage that can lead to transmitter failures. At the same time, H-Shield provides unparalleled resistance to hydrogen permeation, ensuring the longevity and reliability of the pressure transmitters.

Furthermore, the new P-Series comes with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) based on the products’ Life Cycle Assessment. The EPD is a declaration of a product’s environmental impact from resource extraction to end-of-life.

