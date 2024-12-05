Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation | Software

Webinar – Particle Analysis: Automating and Summarizing Complex Analyses

In this third episode of our webinar series on particle analysis of microscopy data, we invite you to discover how the powerful automation tools available in Mountains® analysis software can revolutionize your particle analysis workflow.

Mathieu will guide you step-by-step through the process, basing his demonstration on an example of atomic force microscopy (AFM) measurements of nine zones of a honeycomb-structured stainless-steel substrate.

You’ll learn how to automate particle analysis classifications to generate reliable, reproducible statistics across multiple datasets, reducing manual input and minimizing errors.

We’ll be showcasing the recently released Classification Manager feature, which allows users to save, share and import classifications, making collaboration with colleagues and other labs effortless.

Plus, you’ll see how to harness templates to automate batch processing of multiple samples and aggregate results into comprehensive statistical documents.

By the end of this webinar, you’ll have the keys and tools to save time, boost efficiency and achieve consistent results in your studies.

Whether you’re a researcher or an industrial user dealing with complex surface or material analysis, using any type of microscopy or profilometry, this webinar provides the insights you need to optimize your processes.

Questions can be sent via the chat during the webinar, Mathieu will answer as many of them as possible in the live Q&A session at the end. The Digital Surf support team will also send you a detailed a response by email after the webinar.

This webinar will be going out live on Tuesday December 10, 2024 @4 PM CET. Even if you are unavailable at this date, please register to receive a link to watch the webinar at a later, more convenient time.

Duration: 35 minutes approx. including live Q&A session.

Speaker: Mathieu Cognard, Product Manager SPM Applications @ Digital Surf

