Wiley and Digital Surf Release New End-To-End Software Solution That Unifies Microscopy and Spectral Analysis Workflows

Wiley, one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, and Digital Surf, editor of analysis software solutions for microscopy and spectroscopy, have announced the release of Wiley Surface-to-Spectral Analysis, a complete correlation & spectroscopy analysis software solution for microscopy.

Image Credit: Digital Surf

Wiley Surface-to-Spectral Analysis provides a comprehensive, powerful solution to process, combine, and analyze images and data from various spectroscopic techniques. Designed to make labs more efficient, in a single interface it features:

Spectral processing and analysis

Spectral map and image processing

Correlative analysis

3D visualization of 2D compositional data

Users can even take their analysis a step further by sending spectra to Wiley’s KnowItAll software* to search against spectral libraries for further investigation.

Graeme Whitley, Director of Data Science Solutions at Wiley, highlighted the value, “Being able to go from microscopic and hyperspectral images to spectral analysis across multiple microscopies and spectroscopies in a unified workflow creates tremendous efficiencies for your lab. Wiley Surface-to-Spectral Analysis, combined with Wiley’s KnowItAll spectral analysis software and comprehensive, quality databases, equips labs with an unmatched end-to-end solution from surface to spectral analysis.”

Renata Lewandovska, product manager for spectral applications at Digital Surf, added, “We’re very excited to collaborate with Wiley and to bring a stand-alone software product for complete spectral analysis to the users of their innovative solutions.”

Wiley Surface-to-Spectral Analysis supports microscopic images from Raman, TERS, IR, nanoIR, fluorescence, photoluminescence, cathodoluminescence, EDX/EDS and XPS, so even when switching between instruments or microscopes, analysis workflow remains intact.