Non-Drip Cryogenic Epoxy Offers Electrical and Thermal Insulation

Master Bond EP29LPSPND-3 is a two component, non-drip epoxy compound with a paste consistency that can be used for bonding and sealing applications.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

The system is electrically non-conductive and thermally insulative, with a thermal conductivity of approximately 0.2 W/(m•K) at room temperature. It withstands cryogenic temperatures and is serviceable in the range from 4 K to 250 °F.

EP29LPSPND-3 features a coefficient of thermal expansion of 45-50 x 10-6 in/in/°C, a tensile strength of 6,000-8,000 psi, and a Shore D hardness of 70-80. This system has a volume resistivity exceeding 1015 ohm-cm at 75°F and a dielectric constant of 4.2 at 60 Hz. A key performance attribute is its ability to withstand temperature cycling even at cryogenic levels.

EP29LPSPND-3 has a mix ratio of 100:65 by weight with a long working life after mixing; a 100-gram batch will yield an open time of greater than 5 hours at 75 °F. The color of Part A is clear-translucent, and Part B is amber-clear; it cures clear when applied in thin sections despite being a paste, with a refractive index of 1.56 at 589 nm. The recommended cure schedule is either 12-18 hours at 130-150 °F or a faster 5-10 hours at 150-165 °F. EP29LPSPND-3 is available in ounce jar kits, half pint kits, pint kits, quart kits, and gallon kits.

Master Bond Epoxies for Cryogenic Applications

Master Bond provides an extensive selection of high-performance epoxy formulations designed to endure the extreme conditions of cryogenic environments. Available as one- or two-part systems, these adhesives, sealants and coatings offer versatile curing options at ambient or elevated temperatures.