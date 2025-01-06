Element Six Invests in Lightsynq, a New US Quantum Interconnect Company

Element Six (E6) today announced investment into Lightsynq, a new US-based quantum interconnect company.

Image Credit: Element Six

Lightsynq is a new startup company founded by Harvard PhD’s and former research leads at the AWS Center for Quantum Networking (CQN). Since 2015, Element Six had fostered a long-standing research collaboration with Lightsynq founders’ team, then continued under the AWS CQN, with the aim to drive growth for these novel technologies.

In recent years, scientific research has focused on single, small-scale quantum computers to unlock higher processing capabilities. However, due to the technical challenges associated with scaling individual systems, including error rates and limited qubit numbers, this technology has not yet been widely deployed in real-world commercial applications.

“E6’s engineered materials will allow Lightsynq to build faster and more robust solutions to unlock several factors of computational capabilities in sectors such as chemistry and cybersecurity,” said Siobhán Duffy, CEO of Element Six. “Leveraging over 70 years of technical leadership in diamond innovation and our advanced synthetic diamond manufacturing facility, based in Oregon, US, our investment in Lightsynq aligns with De Beers Group’s ‘Origins’ strategy, which sees E6's synthetic diamond solutions as a key enabler in today’s and tomorrow’s industrial applications.”



While usually colourless, diamonds can be found in a range of colours in nature. In technological applications, different diamond colours are linked to different characteristics, including one which allows these engineered materials to act as a quantum memory chip. Thanks to the stability of their properties and the ability to interact with light, synthetic diamonds provide all the tools needed to create complex quantum connections.