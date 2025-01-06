Posted in | News | Business

Element Six Invests in Lightsynq, a New US Quantum Interconnect Company

Element Six (E6) today announced investment into Lightsynq, a new US-based quantum interconnect company.  

Image Credit: Element Six

Lightsynq is a new startup company founded by Harvard PhD’s and former research leads at the AWS Center for Quantum Networking (CQN). Since 2015, Element Six had fostered a long-standing research collaboration with Lightsynq founders’ team, then continued under the AWS CQN, with the aim to drive growth for these novel technologies.

In recent years, scientific research has focused on single, small-scale quantum computers to unlock higher processing capabilities. However, due to the technical challenges associated with scaling individual systems, including error rates and limited qubit numbers, this technology has not yet been widely deployed in real-world commercial applications.

“E6’s engineered materials will allow Lightsynq to build faster and more robust solutions to unlock several factors of computational capabilities in sectors such as chemistry and cybersecurity,” said Siobhán Duffy, CEO of Element Six. “Leveraging over 70 years of technical leadership in diamond innovation and our advanced synthetic diamond manufacturing facility, based in Oregon, US, our investment in Lightsynq aligns with De Beers Group’s ‘Origins’ strategy, which sees E6's synthetic diamond solutions as a key enabler in today’s and tomorrow’s industrial applications.”


While usually colourless, diamonds can be found in a range of colours in nature. In technological applications, different diamond colours are linked to different characteristics, including one which allows these engineered materials to act as a quantum memory chip. Thanks to the stability of their properties and the ability to interact with light, synthetic diamonds provide all the tools needed to create complex quantum connections.

"Diamond holds immense potential for quantum computing. It’s important for Lightsynq to have a trusted strategic partner such as Element Six on board to put this technology to the test," said Dr Mihir Bhaskar, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightsynq. "Linking quantum computers is challenging because it requires entanglement to be shared across multiple systems. Additionally, entanglement is sensitive to noise and can be difficult or slow to transmit using conventional interconnect approaches. Element Six’s synthetic diamond technology helps overcome these challenges, enhancing our ability to connect quantum computers and accelerate the timeline to useful quantum solutions."

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Element Six. (2025, January 06). Element Six Invests in Lightsynq, a New US Quantum Interconnect Company. AZoM. Retrieved on January 07, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64081.

  • MLA

    Element Six. "Element Six Invests in Lightsynq, a New US Quantum Interconnect Company". AZoM. 07 January 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64081>.

  • Chicago

    Element Six. "Element Six Invests in Lightsynq, a New US Quantum Interconnect Company". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64081. (accessed January 07, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Element Six. 2025. Element Six Invests in Lightsynq, a New US Quantum Interconnect Company. AZoM, viewed 07 January 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64081.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Element Six

See all content from Element Six

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback