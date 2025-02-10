Sierra's d·flux Delivers Revolutionary Performance

Sierra Instruments, Globally Headquartered in Monterey, is excited to announce the launch of their new d·flux mass flow meter and controller for higher flows.

From labs to industrial facilities, the new d·flux exceeds the demands of end users. Now, make fast and accurate changes between pure gas or gas mixes with no loss in accuracy. The d·flux is a multiparameter mass flow device that provides precise measurement outputs for five process variables (mass flow, volumetric flow, temperature, pressure, and density). It relies on true physical calculations from advanced computations to deliver the flow data you rely on.

"The d·flux represents Sierra’s commitment to deliver products that address markets and the applications our customers expect us. We are excited about launching the new d·flux that measures multiple parameters during gas flow measurement and control, making it ideal for our customers' applications," states Robert Cid, Director of Product Marketing.

The d·flux features accuracy of up to +/-0.3% of user full scale and +/-0.5% of measured value, the ability to measure and control flow rates up to 1508 slpm, and sensor stability with less than 0.2% of measured value/year after tare. It also includes state-of-the-art digital communications (Modbus & analog output, optional Profinet or EtherCAT) and IP54. Its multigas capability allows you to pre-program up to 15 gases or gas mixtures. It offers users five sensor options to provide greater flexibility and economy for a wide range of gas flow applications.

The d·flux’s proven precision gas control and robust capabilities make it an ideal choice for various applications, including hydrogen production, biopharmaceutical production, carbon capture and storage, gas injection, and more.



d·flux’s user-friendly Bluetooth app, Sierra Flow Connector, is free from Google Play. The app allows you to quickly and securely connect to d·flux with your Android mobile device to create and edit profiles (a set of settings). While operating in the field, you can adjust flow range and dynamic range, filter settings, alarms and warnings, and an assortment of other critical parameters.