Pushing the Boundaries of R&D in Polymer Additive Manufacturing

Airframe Designs has completed a collaborative R&D project co-funded by Innovate UK to advance ultra-polymer additive manufacturing of aircraft cabin interior parts.

Image Credit: Airframe Designs

We’re proud of the role we have played on the 18-month government part-funded project run by the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP) alongside the flammability test house MIX14 and structural test house AMS.

For us at Airframe Designs, the project helps to underpin future high-growth and enhanced capability as part of our strategic ambition to be the number one polymer additive SME in the aerospace and defence supply chain, using our engineering and advance manufacturing excellence to be a leader in this kind of air worthy part production.

NATEP is a £20 million program, funded by the Department for Business and Trade through the Aerospace Technology Institute and managed by Innovate UK that has developed more than 80 different aerospace technologies across the UK supply chain.

The project itself was the use of soluble supports in combination with a new ultra-polymer material called AM200. The material is produced locally by Victrex, in Thornton-Cleveleys, and is unique with the ability to be 3D printed with soluble support.

This is high-level technical work which demonstrates our will and commitment to additive manufacturing working in leading industry initiatives.

This would not have been possible without the skills and expertise we are developing through our people from our apprentices to our highly skilled engineers and technicians. Working together with partners large and small, we can help solve some of the big problems facing our industry. This is the Airframe way.

To help build our business excellence, we also need the right people in the right roles. To that end, we’re currently recruiting for people with experience and the relevant skills, and we invite them to apply if they want to join our team.