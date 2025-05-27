Posted in | News | Materials Science | Materials Analysis

Bruker Introduces the S8 TIGER™ Series 3 High-Performance WDXRF Spectrometer for Elemental Analysis in Industry and Research

May 27 2025

Bruker, a global leader in analytical instrumentation, launches the S8 TIGER™ Series 3 high-power Wavelength Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (WDXRF) spectrometer. The design of the S8 TIGER Series 3 is based on decades of Bruker’s experience in XRF and is optimized for speed and precision by implementing ground-breaking detector technologies and software innovations. It supports demanding industrial process and quality control applications with high uptime requirements as well as materials research applications with sub-ppm detection limits.

Image Credit: Bruker Nano Analytics

A range of detector options provides the S8 TIGER Series 3 with superior performance in analyzing speed and data quality. SensorBoostTM increases the signal processing speed by a factor of two for light elements, enhancing sample throughput for cement, industrial minerals, and ceramics applications. Process control in metals, geology, and mining is significantly improved by Bruker’s proprietary solid-state detector HighSense XETM, allowing for a factor of 10 higher count rates compared to conventional detectors. The new Single-Element Channels for specific elements, such as Boron in glass, or the HighSense XP Multi-Element Channel for groups of elements increases sample throughput by more than 30% compared to purely sequential spectrometers.

The new EasyLoadTM sample magazine with its integrated camera AI autonomously handles different kinds of liquid and solid samples. The S8 TIGER Series 3 is ready for seamless integration into laboratory automation.

LabScapeTM Cloud, the new cloud solution, enables both fleet management by lab managers and immediate support from Bruker’s worldwide service team. SampleCareTM technology protects vital instrument components. In combination with SafeGuardTM, our software for system diagnosis and predictive maintenance, the highest instrument uptime is ensured.

Dr. Kai Behrens, Product Line Manager for Bruker’s XRF analysis business, commented: “With our focus on customer needs in both industry and research for reliable high-performance instruments, we continue with the S8 TIGER Series 3 our path to provide our customers with high uptime and innovative technologies, such as AI and cloud computing as well as our proprietary HighSense detectors.”

For more information about the new S8 TIGER Series 3, please visit www.bruker.com/s8tiger.

