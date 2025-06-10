Ultrathineer® 3D Printed Veneers Successfully Mask Lifelong Tetracycline Staining in New Clinical Case

UltraThineer, the world's first minimal to no-prep, 3D printed zirconia veneer, has been featured in a new clinical case demonstrating its ability to transform a patient's smile affected by severe tetracycline staining—without removing any natural tooth structure.

In this case, Dr. Tai Ha of Newport Beach Dental Studio successfully rehabilitated a 49-year-old patient who presented with longstanding intrinsic discoloration resulting from childhood exposure to tetracycline antibiotics. After years of unsuccessful whitening treatments, the patient turned to UltraThineer for a minimally invasive solution.

"UltraThineer's ability to deliver ultra-thin, highly opaque zirconia veneers—just 0.12 mm thick—allowed us to completely mask the staining with no enamel reduction," said Dr. Ha. "The esthetic result exceeded the patient's expectations while preserving 100% of her natural teeth."

Using a fully digital workflow that included intraoral scanning, smile design, and additive manufacturing, Dr. Ha placed 20 veneers (10 upper, 10 lower) with a no-prep adhesive protocol. The patient was fitted with a night guard for long-term protection and reported high satisfaction at both follow-up appointments.

Unlike traditional veneers, UltraThineer veneers offer:

Uniform thickness as thin as 80 μm

Durable zirconia

Superior masking of deep discoloration

Zero to minimal tooth reduction based on treatment plan

Optional future removal via erbium laser without harming enamel

This case highlights the promise of UltraThineer's 3D printed zirconia in addressing complex esthetic challenges while supporting a biomimetic, conservative treatment philosophy. The combination of precision additive manufacturing, high-performance ceramic, and advanced adhesive techniques offers both dentists and patients a new path to smile rehabilitation—without compromise.