Ultrathineer® 3D Printed Veneers Successfully Mask Lifelong Tetracycline Staining in New Clinical Case

UltraThineer, the world's first minimal to no-prep, 3D printed zirconia veneer, has been featured in a new clinical case demonstrating its ability to transform a patient's smile affected by severe tetracycline staining—without removing any natural tooth structure.

In this case, Dr. Tai Ha of Newport Beach Dental Studio successfully rehabilitated a 49-year-old patient who presented with longstanding intrinsic discoloration resulting from childhood exposure to tetracycline antibiotics. After years of unsuccessful whitening treatments, the patient turned to UltraThineer for a minimally invasive solution.

"UltraThineer's ability to deliver ultra-thin, highly opaque zirconia veneers—just 0.12 mm thick—allowed us to completely mask the staining with no enamel reduction," said Dr. Ha. "The esthetic result exceeded the patient's expectations while preserving 100% of her natural teeth."

Using a fully digital workflow that included intraoral scanning, smile design, and additive manufacturing, Dr. Ha placed 20 veneers (10 upper, 10 lower) with a no-prep adhesive protocol. The patient was fitted with a night guard for long-term protection and reported high satisfaction at both follow-up appointments.

Unlike traditional veneers, UltraThineer veneers offer:

  • Uniform thickness as thin as 80 μm
  • Durable zirconia
  • Superior masking of deep discoloration
  • Zero to minimal tooth reduction based on treatment plan
  • Optional future removal via erbium laser without harming enamel

This case highlights the promise of UltraThineer's 3D printed zirconia in addressing complex esthetic challenges while supporting a biomimetic, conservative treatment philosophy. The combination of precision additive manufacturing, high-performance ceramic, and advanced adhesive techniques offers both dentists and patients a new path to smile rehabilitation—without compromise.

