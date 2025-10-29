Posted in | News | Business | New Product | 3D Printing

Boston Micro Fabrication Awarded U.S. Patent for Dual-Resolution Micro-Scale 3D Printing Technology

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), a global leader in micro-precision 3D printing solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,420,486 B2, titled "Multi-Scale System for Projection Micro Stereolithography." The patent covers BMF's groundbreaking dual-resolution optical system, a key innovation behind the company's microArch® D1025 printer.

Image Credit: Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF)

The patented system enables fast, high-resolution 3D printing across larger build areas by integrating multiple projection lenses with distinct imaging ratios - for example, 10-micron and 25-micron resolutions - within a single optical path. This dual-lens design allows the printer to dynamically switch between resolutions on demand, optimizing for both detail and throughput without compromising precision.

"This patent reinforces our leadership in ultra-high-precision additive manufacturing," said John Kawola, CEO of Boston Micro Fabrication. "The dual-resolution architecture delivers a unique combination of speed and accuracy, allowing engineers to fabricate micro parts with both intricate fine features and larger geometries in a single print."

The innovation represents a significant advancement in Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, expanding the potential for micro 3D printing in industries such as medical devices, electronics, photonics, microfluidics, and research. By automatically allocating fine 10-micron exposures for critical features and 25-micron exposures for larger areas, the technology enables faster builds and consistent micron-level accuracy across complex geometries.

The patent, issued on September 23, 2025, names inventors Dr. Chunguang Xia and Dr. Jiawen Xu, and is assigned to BMF Material Technology Inc. of Shenzhen, China, the parent company of Boston Micro Fabrication.

"The microArch D1025 embodies our mission to push the limits of what's possible at the microscale," added Dr. Xia, BMF Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "This dual-resolution system is not only a major optical breakthrough - it's a platform that enables the next generation of micro-fabricated devices."

The microArch D1025, launched in 2024, is the first commercial system to leverage this patented dual-resolution concept, offering 10-micron and 25-micron modes within the same printer. The system has been widely adopted by medical device and electronics manufacturers that require both precision and efficiency in production.

Source:

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF)

