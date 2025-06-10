Posted in | News | Building and Construction

[Webinar] Top Scientist Reveals Secrets to Sustainable Cement Production

Join Bettersize's upcoming webinar, "Advancing Cement Research with Particle Analysis" on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:00 - 11:00 AM (EST)

As the cement industry evolves to meet the demands of energy efficiency, sustainability, and improved material performance, precise understanding of physical properties such as particle size, shape, and density is more crucial than ever.

This free, one-hour webinar will offer valuable insights into groundbreaking academic research and how advanced analytical technologies are driving breakthroughs in cement formulation, performance, and sustainability.

Webinar Details

• Advancing Cement Research with Particle Analysis

• Wednesday, July 16, 2025

• 10:00 - 11:00 AM (EST)

• Online

Speakers

• Dr. Kai Gong, Assistant Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering at Rice University, will share cutting-edge academic research on sustainable cement materials, including AI-driven concrete mix design and the use of industrial waste materials in the production of sustainable cement.

• Weichen Gan, MS, Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments, will demonstrate how Bettersize’s technologies (Bettersizer S3 Plus and BetterPyc 380) empower researchers and manufacturers with deeper understanding of particle behavior, enabling smarter quality control, enhanced process efficiency and reduce cost.

By combining AI-driven concrete mix design, waste-derived cements, and materials science, we’re creating real pathways to low-carbon, high-performance sustainable cement.”— Dr. Kai Gong

Key Takeaways

• Current challenges in cement production

• Explore AI-driven concrete mix design and optimization

• Use industrial waste in sustainable cement

• The impact of particle characteristics on cement quality and performance

• Role of Bettersizer S3 Plus and BetterPyc 380 in cement production

• Practical methods to balance performance, sustainability, and cost

Featured Instruments

Bettersizer S3 Plus

BetterPyc 380

About Bettersize Instruments

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.

