Join Bettersize Instruments Upcoming Webinar, “Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 10:00-11:00 (ET)

Are you interested in discovering new ways to enhance your AM processes through particle size characterization?

WEBINAR DETAILS

Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

10:00-11:00 (EDT)

Online

This webinar is designed for both beginners and professionals working in manufacturing, production, and quality control within the Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry. It is also ideal for those seeking a deeper understanding of particle characterization techniques or aiming to refresh and expand their existing knowledge.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

Beverly Barnum, PhD is a Senior Application Scientist at Bettersize Inc. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from California State University and earned a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Recognized for innovative problem-solving, Dr. Barnum is a highly accomplished scientist committed to advancing technological solutions.

Viola Shen is an Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments, holding a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Southern California. She specializes in powder characterization and particle size analysis using advanced light scattering techniques.

At Bettersize, Viola focuses on optimizing particle analysis methods, driving innovations in the advanced materials industry.

KEY LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Understand the fundamental principles of particle characterization for AM

Learn how to measure and analyze key particle properties such as size, shape, density, and flowability

Discover the impact of particle characteristics on AM process performance and the quality of final parts

Explore case studies demonstrating the application of particle characterization in various AM processes

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle characterization instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide. For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit the webinar registration page.