Posted in | News | Events

Join Bettersize Instruments Upcoming Webinar, “Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 10:00-11:00 (ET)

Are you interested in discovering new ways to enhance your AM processes through particle size characterization? Join this webinar and discover practical suggestions and innovative strategies.

Register Now!

WEBINAR DETAILS  

  • Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis 
  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • 10:00-11:00 (EDT) 
  • Online 

This webinar is designed for both beginners and professionals working in manufacturing, production, and quality control within the Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry. It is also ideal for those seeking a deeper understanding of particle characterization techniques or aiming to refresh and expand their existing knowledge.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS  

Beverly Barnum, PhD is a Senior Application Scientist at Bettersize Inc. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from California State University and earned a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Recognized for innovative problem-solving, Dr. Barnum is a highly accomplished scientist committed to advancing technological solutions.

Viola Shen is an Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments, holding a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Southern California. She specializes in powder characterization and particle size analysis using advanced light scattering techniques.

At Bettersize, Viola focuses on optimizing particle analysis methods, driving innovations in the advanced materials industry.

KEY LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

  • Understand the fundamental principles of particle characterization for AM
  • Learn how to measure and analyze key particle properties such as size, shape, density, and flowability
  • Discover the impact of particle characteristics on AM process performance and the quality of final parts
  • Explore case studies demonstrating the application of particle characterization in various AM processes

Register Now!

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS  

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle characterization instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.  For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit the webinar registration page. 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. (2024, October 25). Join Bettersize Instruments Upcoming Webinar, “Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 10:00-11:00 (ET). AZoM. Retrieved on October 25, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63829.

  • MLA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Join Bettersize Instruments Upcoming Webinar, “Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 10:00-11:00 (ET)". AZoM. 25 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63829>.

  • Chicago

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Join Bettersize Instruments Upcoming Webinar, “Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 10:00-11:00 (ET)". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63829. (accessed October 25, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. 2024. Join Bettersize Instruments Upcoming Webinar, “Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 10:00-11:00 (ET). AZoM, viewed 25 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63829.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

See all content from Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback