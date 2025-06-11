Project Uses AI to Develop an Innovative System for Diagnosing and Rehabilitating Joint Conditions

Musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, arthritis, and sports injuries affect more than 1.7 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). To address this challenge, Blautic Designs, AIMPLAS (Plastics Technology Centre), the European Musculoskeletal Institute (IMSKE), Crespo Printing Group, and the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) have launched the KINESSENSOR project. The goal is to develop an innovative AI-powered solution focused on creating a portable system that, through the integration and combined use of printed and conventional sensors, enables the identification, monitoring, and tracking of joint, ligament, or muscle injuries or pain.

KINESSENSOR. Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The project specifically targets a condition known as arthrogenic muscle inhibition (AMI), which causes hypertonia in the hamstring muscles and frequently occurs in anterior cruciate ligament injuries and knee prosthetic surgery. The presence of AMI leads to muscle contractures, increased pain, and rehabilitation difficulties. “That’s why, if we can develop tools to prevent, treat, and determine the optimal timing for surgery, we can significantly improve patient outcomes,” explained Joaquín Castán from AIMPLAS.

To achieve this, the consortium is researching the integration of flexible printed sensors into kinesiology bands or orthoses for immediate and specific measurement of critical variables; a data analysis system with wireless communication and real-time monitoring; and the incorporation of AI to identify patterns that allow healthcare professionals to correct them immediately.

KINESSENSOR is funded by the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) through the 2024 Strategic Cooperation Projects program and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Additionally, healthcare professionals currently lack objective tools to confirm diagnoses and monitor disease progression. “This system serves as a complementary tool that allows patients to continue their exercises and treatments independently at home, with the assurance of being monitored. This approach improves rehabilitation outcomes, reduces costs and recovery time, and empowers patients in their recovery process,” emphasized Javier Soriano from BLAUTIC.

A Step Forward in Personalized Healthcare

KINESSENSOR represents a direct application of advanced technology and flexible electronics in healthcare. Its development not only advances the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders but also contributes to more personalized, efficient, and accessible medicine.

Moreover, the project paves the way for a strategic line of printed sensors for the healthcare sector, which could potentially lead to a spin-off due to the novelty and high application potential of the solution.

This initiative is a clear example of how applied research and technological innovation can directly improve people’s quality of life, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 8, and 9, and addressing current social and healthcare challenges.