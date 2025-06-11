Posted in | News | New Product

Project Uses AI to Develop an Innovative System for Diagnosing and Rehabilitating Joint Conditions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, arthritis, and sports injuries affect more than 1.7 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). To address this challenge, Blautic Designs, AIMPLAS (Plastics Technology Centre), the European Musculoskeletal Institute (IMSKE), Crespo Printing Group, and the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) have launched the KINESSENSOR project. The goal is to develop an innovative AI-powered solution focused on creating a portable system that, through the integration and combined use of printed and conventional sensors, enables the identification, monitoring, and tracking of joint, ligament, or muscle injuries or pain.

KINESSENSOR. Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The project specifically targets a condition known as arthrogenic muscle inhibition (AMI), which causes hypertonia in the hamstring muscles and frequently occurs in anterior cruciate ligament injuries and knee prosthetic surgery. The presence of AMI leads to muscle contractures, increased pain, and rehabilitation difficulties. “That’s why, if we can develop tools to prevent, treat, and determine the optimal timing for surgery, we can significantly improve patient outcomes,” explained Joaquín Castán from AIMPLAS.

To achieve this, the consortium is researching the integration of flexible printed sensors into kinesiology bands or orthoses for immediate and specific measurement of critical variables; a data analysis system with wireless communication and real-time monitoring; and the incorporation of AI to identify patterns that allow healthcare professionals to correct them immediately.

KINESSENSOR is funded by the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) through the 2024 Strategic Cooperation Projects program and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Additionally, healthcare professionals currently lack objective tools to confirm diagnoses and monitor disease progression. “This system serves as a complementary tool that allows patients to continue their exercises and treatments independently at home, with the assurance of being monitored. This approach improves rehabilitation outcomes, reduces costs and recovery time, and empowers patients in their recovery process,” emphasized Javier Soriano from BLAUTIC.

A Step Forward in Personalized Healthcare

KINESSENSOR represents a direct application of advanced technology and flexible electronics in healthcare. Its development not only advances the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders but also contributes to more personalized, efficient, and accessible medicine.

Moreover, the project paves the way for a strategic line of printed sensors for the healthcare sector, which could potentially lead to a spin-off due to the novelty and high application potential of the solution.

This initiative is a clear example of how applied research and technological innovation can directly improve people’s quality of life, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 8, and 9, and addressing current social and healthcare challenges.

Source:

AIMPLAS

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AIMPLAS. (2025, June 11). Project Uses AI to Develop an Innovative System for Diagnosing and Rehabilitating Joint Conditions. AZoM. Retrieved on June 11, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64652.

  • MLA

    AIMPLAS. "Project Uses AI to Develop an Innovative System for Diagnosing and Rehabilitating Joint Conditions". AZoM. 11 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64652>.

  • Chicago

    AIMPLAS. "Project Uses AI to Develop an Innovative System for Diagnosing and Rehabilitating Joint Conditions". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64652. (accessed June 11, 2025).

  • Harvard

    AIMPLAS. 2025. Project Uses AI to Develop an Innovative System for Diagnosing and Rehabilitating Joint Conditions. AZoM, viewed 11 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64652.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from AIMPLAS

See all content from AIMPLAS

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback