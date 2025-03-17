The WALLDRIP Project Advances a Novel System to Protect Drip Irrigation by Repelling Insects Without Pesticides

The deterioration and clogging of various irrigation structures by insects is a known problem but has received little attention. When the integrity of the irrigation system is compromised by external threats such as pests, insects or rodents, plant protection products have been systematically used to prevent such damage.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

In line with the European Union's aim to minimize the use of chemicals in agriculture, the WALLDRIP project is moving forward with the development of a novel drip irrigation system with a repellent effect that will protect irrigation systems from high-impact pests, thus promoting sustainable agriculture. This will be the first prototype of two models of high-precision emitter pipes with controlled protection mechanisms against these pests in crops of great interest to society.

The WALLDRIP project is led by the company AZUD, which specializes in efficient filtration and irrigation systems, the AIMPLAS Plastics Technology Centre, an expert in polymeric materials and their transformation processes, the CEBAS-CSIC Centre for Soil Science and Applied Biology of the Segura River, and the Crop Protection Department of the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA). The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities and the Next Generation funds of the European Union are financing this action.

The leading researcher in Controlled Release and Soil Quality at AIMPLAS, Elena Domínguez, stressed that “legislation, industry and society need to work together to develop integrated and sustainable solutions based on technology, science and research and provide farmers with tools to produce more food in an increasingly efficient way, optimizing the use of natural resources”.

Thus, Domínguez emphasized, “in this project, we are looking for the irrigation pipe and emitter to be able to protect themselves by modifying their manufacturing process and design, respectively. In the case of the pipes, we incorporate repellent substances that are respectful of the fauna present in the soil and that protect the irrigation installation, thus increasing its durability”.

All of this has the sole objective of eliminating the environmental impact of direct phytosanitary applications against these insects and increasing the durability of irrigation systems, reducing the carbon footprint involved in optimizing water use in agriculture.