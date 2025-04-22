The COM4PHA project develops new biodegradable bioplastics for cosmetics, food and agricultural packaging

The aim is to be able to process them using conventional technologies so that they can be used in applications that are currently occupied by petroleum-derived plastics.

The companies Venvirotech and ENPLAST are collaborating with the Plastics Technology Centre (AIMPLAS) in this research.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are biocompatible and biodegradable plastics in soil and marine environments synthesised by a wide variety of microorganisms, which share very similar characteristics with plastics of petrochemical origin. The most recent studies focus on the search for cheaper alternative substrates, such as agro-industrial waste or industrial by-products, and on extraction strategies to reduce product costs. In this way, the aim is to facilitate their incorporation into a market dominated by petroleum-based plastics. The most commercialised PHAs have certain limitations to be processed by conventional technologies, so one of the objectives is to optimise them so that they can be used in different applications within the plastics industry, as well as to scale up their production and supply companies in the sector.

In this context, the COM4PHA project is committed to developing new formulations of bioplastics based on the PHAs group to promote new lines of product development based on these biodegradable materials. In particular, the project is working on formulations based on the PHBV copolymer for applications in the packaging and agriculture sector, using innovative processing technologies for this type of polymer. These technologies include hollow-body blown extrusion for bottles and the application of the copolymer as a coating on paper substrates and agricultural mulch films.

The overall objective of the project is also to optimise the synthesis of the material and favour the scaling up of larger quantities to be able to offer PHBV at an industrial level and reach certain applications that are currently occupied by conventional materials.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The biotechnology company Venvirotech, which specialises in the transformation of organic waste through a proprietary technology that uses bacteria to produce PHA bioplastics, is coordinating this project. The company ENPLAST, a specialist in the creation and manufacture of all types of plastic packaging, is also participating in the project and will be responsible for validating the materials developed. As a link between the two companies, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is in charge of the new PHA formulations, both for the production of packaging and for the formulation of coatings.

The new formulations for cosmetic packaging will be biodegradable and compostable and will comply with the established requirements, which will reduce their environmental impact and allow a better acceptance of the product by the market. This innovation may also be of interest to other processors and end-users in the food and beverage sector, in addition to cosmetics.

For coating formulations in the paper and agricultural sectors, developments will improve product quality and extend shelf life. The results can be exploited in the packaging sector, and applied to those where barrier properties are required, such as the food and cosmetics sectors. In the agricultural sector, they will be applied in mulch films to maintain crop quality based on the barrier and antimicrobial properties of the coating.

The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities and the Next Generation funds of the European Union are financing this action.

About AIMPLAS​​​​​​​

At AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, we have a twofold mission: to provide added value to companies so they can create wealth and meet societal challenges to improve people’s quality of life and ensure environmental sustainability.

We also support the 17 SDGs of the UN Global Compact when carrying out our work and corporate social responsibility activities.

We are a non-profit research association and member of REDIT (Network of Technological Institutes of the Valencia Region) offering enterprises in the plastics industry comprehensive and customized solutions, including development and innovation projects, training, competitive and strategic intelligence, and technological services such as analysis, testing and technical assistance.

