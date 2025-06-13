New Advanced Peristaltic Tubing Offers Broadest Chemical Compatibility

Vapourtec has recently released a peristaltic pump tube made from a new composite material.

Manufactured using a PTFE reinforced perfluoroelastomer, the “black” tube offers excellent chemical compatibility across the range of solvents and reagents currently supported by two different tube materials.

There is no longer a need to change tube material with this universal tube. For example, a small sub-set of the solvents and reagents capable of being pumped by the BLACK tube include, BuLi, LDA, concentrated acids (including TFA, nitric, formic, sulphuric, hydrochloric, etc), THF, DMF, DMSO amongst many others.

Initially, two tube materials were selected that covered 90% of the range of reagents and solvents used in flow chemistry and offered pressure capability up to 10 bar. Vapourtec developed a revolutionary peristaltic pump to make the most of these tube materials. These pumps have been used in many Vapourtec products including the E-Series, R2S pump module, SF-10 and SF-10+ standalone pumps as well as the Peptide-Builder.

Vapourtec MD Duncan Guthrie commented: “Following a chance meeting with a technical expert from a blue-chip advanced materials company, we were introduced to a range of composite, elastomeric materials suitable for the fabrication of chemically resistant, high-pressure (up to 10 bar) peristaltic pump tubes.

“Many customers have requested a “universal” tube and we have responded by delivering this new universal tube material.”