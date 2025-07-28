Empower Materials to Exhibit at IMAPS 2025 in San Diego

Empower Materials is excited to announce our participation in IMAPS 2025, taking place September 29 – October 2 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, California.

Hosted by the International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS)—the leading organization focused on advancing microelectronics and packaging technologies—this flagship event brings together top innovators, researchers, and industry leaders from across the globe.

Empower Materials will be showcasing our latest solutions at booth #813. We invite attendees to stop by and explore how our materials are helping to drive high-performance, sustainable packaging in the electronics industry.

See you in San Diego!