David Birch, Founding Chairman of HORIBA Jobin Yvon IBH Ltd., Elected Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Physics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (July 28, 2025) – HORIBA, Ltd. is proud to announce that David Birch, PhD., Emeritus Professor at the University of Strathclyde and co-founder of HORIBA Jobin Yvon IBH Ltd. (formerly IBH), a HORIBA Group company specializing in fluorescence lifetime measurement technology, has been elected as an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Physics (IOP).

Founded in 1977 by Dr. Birch and his colleagues, IBH has earned a reputation as one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of fluorescence lifetime measurement instruments. Since becoming part of the HORIBA Group in 2003, the company has contributed significantly to HORIBA's growth in the life sciences field through the development of innovative products such as the "DeltaFlex" fluorescence lifetime measuring system, “InverTau” Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy (FLIM) system, and the "FLIMera" real-time FLIM camera.

As a director of HORIBA Jobin Yvon IBH Ltd., Dr. Birch played a key role in product development and strengthened collaborations with the University of Strathclyde, driving synergy within the company until his retirement in 2020.

The Honorary Fellowship of the Institute of Physics is the highest distinction awarded by the organization, recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of physics in areas such as business, education, research, international collaboration, policy advocacy, and technical support. Dr. Birch's achievements, including the publication of over 300 research papers, the establishment of IBH as the University of Strathclyde's first spin-out company, and his leadership in transforming the fluorescence lifetime measurement field into a market-leading domain as part of the HORIBA Group, were key factors in his selection.

HORIBA remains committed to further expanding its business through continued collaboration with Dr. Birch.

A comment from David Birch, Ph.D.: “I am deeply honoured that the Institute of Physics has recognized my contribution to championing UK spin-outs and physics in the support of multidisciplinary research through the success of IBH in its journey from being the University of Strathclyde’s first spinout company to joining HORIBA and becoming a market leader in fluorescence lifetime instrumentation. IBH is founded on research and being part of HORIBA has been of enormous benefit to thousands of customers worldwide, across many disciplines, by bringing to market instruments that are of the highest specification, application-focused and part of a comprehensive fluorescence product portfolio.”

About HORIBA

Founded in 1953, HORIBA has explored a wide range of unique measurement and analysis technologies to meet global customer needs from 47 group companies and local sites spread across 28 countries and regions. Under the corporate motto Joy and Fun, the company has expanded and refined its core tech-nologies to solve society’s energy issues of today and tomorrow. Our unique measurement and analysis technologies are valued in various fields of society including the three megatrend business fields of Energy & Environment, Biology & Healthcare and Materials & Semiconductor. For more information on HORIBA, visit https://www.horiba.com/int/company/about-horiba/home/