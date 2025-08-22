Posted in | News | New Product

Introducing Exciting New Capabilities in Oxford Instruments’ Benchtop NMR Line Up

Today Oxford Instruments launches X-Pulse 90, its new nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer. This exciting development brings 90 MHz broadband NMR to the benchtop for the first time. The increased magnetic field strength delivers higher sensitivity, and when combined with X-Pulse’s broadband capability, provides unparalleled flexibility by enabling the largest number of atomic nuclei to be investigated on the benchtop without compromising performance. These advanced capabilities mean X-Pulse 90 is ready to accelerate and improve workflows across a wide variety of applications such as battery research and development, polymer chemistry, and pharmaceutical quality control.

The 90 MHz (2.1 T) magnetic field allows users to separate more challenging peak overlaps with increased spectral dispersion. With up to double the signal to noise ratio, and data collection up to four times faster than the previous X-Pulse, X-Pulse 90 also enables the detection and accurate measurement of lower concentrations of sample, as well as more rapid sample analysis.

X-Pulse 90 continues the X-Pulse ethos of modularity, versatility, and upgradeability, and as such can easily be combined with; (1) sample automation (X-Auto); (2) optimized continuous flow monitoring (Application Note) and (3) the widest range of variable temperature (0 - 60 °C) available for benchtop NMR spectroscopy (Variable Temperature NMR Spectroscopy). Additionally, X-Pulse’s unique user-exchangeable probe brings unparalleled flexibility and sensitivity to benchtop NMR for the first time, by enabling users to easily switch between NMR probes optimized for high signal to noise ratio, and NMR probes optimized for analysing multiple nuclei.

Dr David Ellis, Assistant Professor at Heriot-Watt University, said, “Benchtop NMR with X-Pulse is a big part of what we do at Heriot-Watt University. The broadband capability makes it simple to analyse all nuclei of interest within our samples. The new X-Pulse 90 will be transformative to our workflows and capacity, by providing faster results and extra sensitivity hitherto unseen in broadband benchtop NMR.”

Dr Christian Lang, Managing Director for Oxford Instruments Imaging & Analysis, said, “We are delighted to announce the new X-Pulse 90, which will provide our customers with a powerful leap in performance, as well as maintaining the modularity and flexibility provided by the existing X-Pulse line-up.”

