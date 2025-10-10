AZoNetwork Joins CPD Certification Service, Offering Accreditation to Attendees of Digital Scientific Events

The new offering provides science, engineering, and healthcare organizations with the opportunity to add value to their digital events. Attendees can obtain the continued professional development credits they need to maintain, improve, and develop their scientific knowledge and skills.

AZoNetwork, a leading digital marketing platform for science, healthcare, and engineering companies, has recently obtained membership in the CPD Certification Service. AZoNetwork currently delivers a tailored webinar package for some of the leading scientific equipment providers, educating targeted audiences about new technologies and establishing thought leadership. Now, those companies that want to share their expertise can turn their event into a learning experience that is internationally recognized.

Image Credit: AZoNetwork

“All Chartered Scientists must confirm that they remain professionally active and competent in their role, and be able to support this with evidence of CPD. The Science Council state that a Chartered Scientist must: Maintain continuous, up-to-date and accurate records of CPD activities, demonstrate that CPD activities are a mixture of learning relevant to current or future practice, and seek to ensure that CPD has benefited the quality of their practice.” - The CPD Certification Service.

Over 40 % of respondents to AZoNetwork’s State of Scientific Marketing 2025 survey confirmed that webinars are a high or very high priority Marketing tactic. At the same time, respondents revealed that, despite the value, webinars are a tactic they find challenging or very challenging.1 AZoNetwork remains committed to developing and delivering a webinar product that not only meets marketing goals but also establishes participating organizations as learning and development champions.

Image Credit: AZoNetwork

“At AZoNetwork, our mission has always been to connect science, engineering, and healthcare professionals with the knowledge they need to advance innovation. By joining the CPD Certification Service, we’re able to transform webinars from marketing touchpoints into internationally recognized learning experiences. This not only supports our clients in sharing their expertise but also helps attendees strengthen their professional development and career progression.” - Dr. Ian Birkby, CEO of AZoNetwork.

Dr. Ian Birkby, CEO of AZoNetwork. Image Credit: AZoNetwork

To learn more about the new CPD accreditation available with digital events, or AZoNetwork’s current webinar offerings, talk to a member of the team today.

1 AZoNetwork (2025) The State of Scientific Marketing 2025. 6th ed. AZoNetwork, available at: https://www.azonetwork.com/media/uploads/State_of_Scientific_Marketing_2025_compressed.pdf (Accessed: 21 August 2025).