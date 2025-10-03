Prior Scientific Instruments Strengthens Global Position with Strategic Acquisition of US Vibration Isolation Specialist

Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., a leading provider of microscopy, photonics, and automation solutions, has completed the strategic acquisition of Kinetic Systems, Inc., a respected US-based manufacturer of advanced vibration isolation systems.

Image Credit: Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd.

The acquisition, finalized on 2 September 2025, significantly expands Prior Scientific's capabilities in precision instrumentation for research laboratories, semiconductor manufacturing, biomedical applications, and aerospace sectors worldwide.

Expanding Market Reach and Technical Capabilities

Kinetic Systems, based in Boston, Massachusetts, brings decades of expertise in vibration isolation technology and optical table systems to Prior Scientific's portfolio. The acquisition represents a key milestone in Prior Scientific's strategy to diversify its product offerings and strengthen its position in high-precision instrumentation markets.

"We're delighted to welcome Kinetic Systems into the Prior Scientific family," said Tom Freda, CEO of Prior Scientific. "This acquisition allows us to combine Kinetic's proven vibration isolation technology with our global reach and resources. Whilst Kinetic Systems will operate as a standalone division, our customers worldwide will benefit from enhanced technical expertise and a broader range of precision solutions."

Strategic Integration for Growth

The integration will focus on several key areas:

Innovation Acceleration : Leveraging combined R&D capabilities to advance next-generation vibration isolation and control systems

: Leveraging combined R&D capabilities to advance next-generation vibration isolation and control systems Market Expansion : Utilizing Prior Scientific's established EMEA presence to grow Kinetic Systems' international footprint

: Utilizing Prior Scientific's established EMEA presence to grow Kinetic Systems' international footprint Enhanced Customer Service : Providing customers with comprehensive solutions spanning microscopy, photonics, and vibration isolation

: Providing customers with comprehensive solutions spanning microscopy, photonics, and vibration isolation Infrastructure Investment: Supporting Kinetic Systems' product development, manufacturing, and sales

Prior Scientific plans to invest significantly in Kinetic Systems' capabilities, focusing on both strengthening existing markets and developing new applications for precision vibration control technology.