HORIBA Introduces Aqualog®-Next With A-TEEM™ Technology and EzSpec Software

HPISCATAWAY, N.J. Aug. 26, 2025 – HORIBA, a global leader in analytical and measurement technology, has announced the launch of Aqualog®-Next A-TEEM™ Spectrometer, the fifth generation of the Aqualog® spectrometer, designed for water research and environmental analysis. The Aqualog®-Next integrates new EzSpec™ software, enhancing user experience and ensuring data integrity.

Image Credit: HORIBA

EzSpec™ software provides an intuitive workflow for method setup, acquisition, processing and reporting. Its new database integration allows for easy filtering and searching of data files, while advanced tools include inner-filter effect correction, Rayleigh masking, RSU normalization and 3D-to-2D profiling. Users can generate ASCII file exports and PDF reports for streamlined data sharing.

Aqualog®-Next is a dual-function spectrometer that simultaneously acquires absorbance and fluorescence excitation-emission matrices (EEMs) using HORIBA’s patented A-TEEM™ technology. Equipped with an ultra-fast CCD detector, Aqualog®-Next captures A-TEEM fingerprints in seconds, significantly outperforming traditional scanning PMT fluorometers.

The Aqualog®-Next also addresses fluorescence inner filter effect (IFE) issues by collecting absorbance and fluorescence data simultaneously, applying corrections for more accurate EEM measurements.

The Aqualog®-Next is used in a range of water research applications, including:

Climate Change and NOM Analysis – Tracks global colored dissolved organic matter (CDOM) patterns to assess carbon contributions in aquatic environments.

Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Monitoring – Detects fluorescence signatures associated with HABs, providing early indicators of bloom events.

Drinking Water Compliance – Tracks fluorescence fingerprints of natural organic matter (NOM) to optimize organics removal and mitigate disinfection byproduct (DBP) formation.

Membrane Fouling in Advanced Water Treatment – Investigates how wastewater treatment designs and operational parameters affect membrane performance and fouling.

Petroleum and Oil Spill Detection – Provides optical detection of hydrocarbons at low concentrations, distinguishing them from natural dissolved organic matter.

Key features include:

A-TEEM™ Spectroscopy Technology – Simultaneous absorbance and fluorescence EEM acquisition for comprehensive spectral data, including non-fluorescent absorbing parameters such as specific UV absorbance (SUVA).

NIST Traceability – Fully compatible with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standard reference materials for fluorescence and absorbance measurements.

Multivariate Analysis Compatibility – Supports PARAFAC, PCA and PLS models for decomposition, classification and regression analysis.

The optional A-TEEM™ Direktor Multivariate Analysis Suite offers a guided workflow for fluorescence A-TEEM data analysis, including predictive modeling with PARAFAC, PCA and PLS models. Additionally, the Datastream Dashboard, a web-based interface, enables real-time water quality monitoring and data analysis.

Aqualog®-Next supports various accessories including the Fast-03 autosampler accessory. The Fast-03 hardware controls provide real-time access for batch experiment configuration, priming, cleaning and maintenance.

"The Aqualog®-Next revolutionizes water research by delivering rapid, high-resolution A-TEEM molecular fingerprints so that scientists can make faster, more informed decisions about water quality, environmental impact and water treatment efficiency” said Cary Davies, Global Product Line Manager, Fluorescence Division at HORIBA. “This will ultimately accelerate innovation in water science and sustainability."

For more information, visit HORIBA’s website at Aqualog®-Next.

About HORIBA

Founded in 1953, HORIBA has explored a wide range of unique measurement and analysis technologies to meet global customer needs from 47 group companies and local sites spread across 28 countries and regions. Under the corporate motto Joy and Fun, the company has expanded and refined its core technologies to solve society’s energy issues of today and tomorrow. Our unique measurement and analysis technologies are valued in various fields of society including the three megatrend business fields of Energy & Environment, Biology & Healthcare, and Materials & Semiconductor. For more information on HORIBA, visit https://www.horiba.com/int/company/about-horiba/home/