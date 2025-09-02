Protective Industrial Products Completes Acquisition of Honeywell's Personal Protective Equipment Business

Protective Industrial Products, Inc. ("PIP®") announced today the completion of its acquisition of Honeywell's (NASDAQ: HON) Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business. The acquired business includes globally recognized brands such as Fendall™, Fibre-Metal™, Howard Leight™, KCL™, Miller™, Morning Pride™, North™, Oliver™, Salisbury™, and others. PIP is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC.

This acquisition creates a world-class portfolio of protective equipment and solutions through the addition of powerful brands and products that are highly complementary to PIP's. The combination broadens and strengthens PIP's head-to-toe protection offering, covering worker safety, electrical safety, hearing protection, head protection, respiratory, fall protection, eye protection, footwear, first aid, and first responder equipment. In addition, the acquisition expands PIP's global manufacturing and distribution footprint to approximately 50 countries and will enhance supply chain and product development capabilities.

Curt Holtz, President and CEO of PIP, said, "This acquisition is an exciting moment for PIP and our industry that will enable us to offer more growth opportunities for our valued customers around the world by significantly enhancing our product offerings, geographic reach, and manufacturing capabilities. Over our 40-year history, PIP's vision of bringing the best in the world to our customers has remained unchanged and this marks another important step. We will continue our unrelenting focus to serve as a trusted partner to customers by listening to their needs and delivering comprehensive, creative solutions that best achieve their goals. In combining the strengths of both companies, we are passionate about creating an industry leader that is more agile, more innovative, and more capable of providing unmatched expertise and service to help our customers grow."

"We are eager to welcome our new employees to the PIP Global Safety family and look forward to working together to best serve our customer's needs," Mr. Holtz added.

Michael Garceau, President of the newly acquired PPE business, will continue to lead the business, and will report directly to Mr. Holtz. "This is an exciting new chapter for our team and our customers," said Mr. Garceau. "PIP has a long-standing commitment to safety, service, and innovation, and over 40 years of experience delivering best-in-class products to customers by working closely with them to meet their needs. We look forward to integrating the business into PIP's widely respected culture of entrepreneurship and customer service to expand our impact in the global PPE market."

"The completion of this transformational acquisition is an important milestone for PIP, its customers and its employees around the world," said Craig Staub, Senior Managing Principal at Odyssey Investment Partners. "We are thrilled to support the PIP management team as they build the value of the expanded platform and its world-class brand portfolio."