Minerva Engineering Launches the Ruby Dragon™ UV-Visible-NIR Spectrophotometer for Your Microscope

High-performance absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, polarization, and imaging capabilities - directly from your microscope. 

Image Credit: Minerva Engineering

Minerva Engineering, a specialist in UV-visible-NIR microspectroscopy, proudly announces the release of the Ruby Dragon UV-Visible-NIR spectrophotometer. Engineered to mount seamlessly onto the open photoport of most microscopes or probe stations, the Ruby Dragon provides rapid, non-destructive spectral and imaging analysis of microscopic samples across multiple measurement modalities. 

Powered by MINERVA’s advanced Lightblades spectrophotometers and proprietary optical-interface technology, the Ruby Dragon enables researchers and engineers to acquire absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, luminescence, and polarization spectra, as well as high-resolution color images, all from sub-micron sample regions. When paired with a properly configured microscope, the system delivers exceptional sensitivity, stability, and analytical versatility.

The Ruby Dragon supports a wide array of applications, including

  • characterization of advanced and emerging materials
  • analysis of graphene and other 2D materials
  • measurement of surface plasmon resonance
  • vitrinite reflectance for coal and source-rock petrography
  • high-resolution colorimetric and relative-intensity mapping of display technologies
  • thin-film thickness measurements on microscopic structures 

When combined with MINERVA Traceable Standards, each certified against NIST Standard Reference Materials, the Ruby Dragon becomes a robust, cost-effective solution for laboratories and manufacturing environments requiring repeatable, microscale optical and spectroscopic measurements.

"Since our founding, Minerva Engineering has driven innovation in UV-visible-NIR microanalysis," said Dr. Jumi Lee, President of Minerva Engineering. "The Ruby Dragon extends that tradition by transforming virtually any microscope or probe station into a powerful micro-spectroscopy platform. It also provides a straightforward upgrade pat for aging systems, bringing them into alignment with today’s highest-performance detectors, electronics, and software."

Supported by Lambdafire - MINERVA’s intuitive, feature-rich spectroscopy and imaging software - the Ruby Dragon integrates high-resolution imaging, permanently calibrated variable apertures, film-thickness analysis, advanced data-processing algorithms, and more. Its durable design and flexible configuration make it ideal for research laboratories, industrial QA/QC lines, and demanding production environments.

"With Lightblades spectrophotometers and our next-generation optical interface, the Ruby Dragon sets a new benchmark for sensitivity, stability, and ease of use in microscale analysis," added Dr. Lee. "It’s not just an instrument - it’s a complete solution for complex analytical challenges."

Source:

Minerva Engineering

