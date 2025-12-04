Minerva Engineering Launches the Ruby Dragon™ UV-Visible-NIR Spectrophotometer for Your Microscope

High-performance absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, polarization, and imaging capabilities - directly from your microscope.

Image Credit: Minerva Engineering

Minerva Engineering, a specialist in UV-visible-NIR microspectroscopy, proudly announces the release of the Ruby Dragon™ UV-Visible-NIR spectrophotometer. Engineered to mount seamlessly onto the open photoport of most microscopes or probe stations, the Ruby Dragon™ provides rapid, non-destructive spectral and imaging analysis of microscopic samples across multiple measurement modalities.

Powered by MINERVA’s advanced Lightblades™ spectrophotometers and proprietary optical-interface technology, the Ruby Dragon™ enables researchers and engineers to acquire absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, luminescence, and polarization spectra, as well as high-resolution color images, all from sub-micron sample regions. When paired with a properly configured microscope, the system delivers exceptional sensitivity, stability, and analytical versatility.

The Ruby Dragon™ supports a wide array of applications, including

characterization of advanced and emerging materials

analysis of graphene and other 2D materials

measurement of surface plasmon resonance

vitrinite reflectance for coal and source-rock petrography

high-resolution colorimetric and relative-intensity mapping of display technologies

thin-film thickness measurements on microscopic structures

When combined with MINERVA Traceable Standards, each certified against NIST Standard Reference Materials, the Ruby Dragon™ becomes a robust, cost-effective solution for laboratories and manufacturing environments requiring repeatable, microscale optical and spectroscopic measurements.

"Since our founding, Minerva Engineering has driven innovation in UV-visible-NIR microanalysis," said Dr. Jumi Lee, President of Minerva Engineering. "The Ruby Dragon™ extends that tradition by transforming virtually any microscope or probe station into a powerful micro-spectroscopy platform. It also provides a straightforward upgrade pat for aging systems, bringing them into alignment with today’s highest-performance detectors, electronics, and software."

Supported by Lambdafire™ - MINERVA’s intuitive, feature-rich spectroscopy and imaging software - the Ruby Dragon™ integrates high-resolution imaging, permanently calibrated variable apertures, film-thickness analysis, advanced data-processing algorithms, and more. Its durable design and flexible configuration make it ideal for research laboratories, industrial QA/QC lines, and demanding production environments.

"With Lightblades™ spectrophotometers and our next-generation optical interface, the Ruby Dragon™ sets a new benchmark for sensitivity, stability, and ease of use in microscale analysis," added Dr. Lee. "It’s not just an instrument - it’s a complete solution for complex analytical challenges."