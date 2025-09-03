Posted in | News | Business

Element Six Recognizes Strategic Milestone in Quantum Networking and Computing, Celebrating Lightsynq’s Acquisition by IonQ

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Element Six (E6), a world leader in synthetic diamond innovation and part of De Beers Group, celebrates the acquisition of Lightsynq, a US-based start-up focused on quantum interconnect solutions in which synthetic diamonds play a key enabling role, by IonQ, a leader in enterprise-grade quantum computing and networking.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the strategic roadmap for quantum networking and computing, reinforcing the strategic vision behind Element Six’s early investment in Lightsynq, as announced last year.

Founded by Harvard PhD’s and former research leads at the AWS Center for Quantum Networking (CQN), Lightsynq has pioneered photonic interconnect and quantum memory technologies that are essential to scaling quantum systems. Since its initial investment, E6 has proudly supported Lightsynq’s mission to unlock the full potential of these novel technologies through its engineered synthetic diamond solutions.

“From the outset, we recognized Lightsynq’s bold vision and technical excellence,” said Siobhán Duffy, CEO of Element Six. “Its acquisition by IonQ is a testament to the strength of Lightsynq’s innovation and the growing importance of diamond photonics and quantum devices for our future. We are thrilled to continue supporting Lightsynq’s journey as its strategic partner, helping shape the future of scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems.” 

Element Six’s advanced synthetic diamond materials have played a critical role in enabling Lightsynq’s photonic platforms, offering unmatched stability and performance for quantum interconnects.

The partnership between Lightsynq and Element Six, as well as Lightsynq’s recent acquisition by IonQ, demonstrate how fundamental science and engineering expertise can converge to accelerate progress in quantum technologies - one of the most transformative sectors of our time.

Source:

Element Six

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Element Six. (2025, September 03). Element Six Recognizes Strategic Milestone in Quantum Networking and Computing, Celebrating Lightsynq’s Acquisition by IonQ. AZoM. Retrieved on September 04, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64853.

  • MLA

    Element Six. "Element Six Recognizes Strategic Milestone in Quantum Networking and Computing, Celebrating Lightsynq’s Acquisition by IonQ". AZoM. 04 September 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64853>.

  • Chicago

    Element Six. "Element Six Recognizes Strategic Milestone in Quantum Networking and Computing, Celebrating Lightsynq’s Acquisition by IonQ". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64853. (accessed September 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Element Six. 2025. Element Six Recognizes Strategic Milestone in Quantum Networking and Computing, Celebrating Lightsynq’s Acquisition by IonQ. AZoM, viewed 04 September 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64853.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Element Six

See all content from Element Six

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback