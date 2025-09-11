Posted in | News | Chemistry | New Product

Vocus Flex: A New Standard in Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry

The newly released Vocus Flex mass spectrometer from TOFWERK represents the next generation of the Vocus CI Series, establishing a new standard for chemical ionization mass spectrometry instrumentation. Available as Vocus Flex Scout, S, and 2R models, these instruments provide the proven analytical performance and operational versatility of the Vocus platform optimized for challenging field or lab measurements.

Modular Ion Source Design

The Vocus Flex incorporates interchangeable, drawer-style ion source modules that enable rapid switching between the VUV-based Vocus PTR Reactor and the fragmentation-free Vocus Aim Reactor. Automatic gas and electrical connections allow researchers to access broad compound coverage or target specific analytes through optimized ion chemistry channels. The modular design also streamlines maintenance by providing direct access to frequently serviced components such as pumps through a simple drawer mechanism.

Compact, Field-Deployable Performance

The Vocus Flex mass spectrometer employs optimized engineering to maximize performance within a reduced footprint. Maintaining long-term stability at mass resolution greater than 10,000, the Vocus Flex 2R operates within a 30 % more compact frame compared to previous version. At just over one meter in height, the instrument accommodates standard vehicle transport for field deployment applications.

Automatic connections in the source modules and integrated maintenance tools enable field operation and servicing across the Vocus Flex Scout, S, and 2R model configurations.

