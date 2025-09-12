CRAIC Technologies Announces Lambdafire™ 2.0 — Next-Generation Spectroscopy Software for Microscale Analysis

CRAIC Technologies, a global leader in UV-visible-NIR and Raman microspectroscopy solutions, is proud to announce the release of Lambdafire™ 2.0, the next-generation software platform engineered for advanced control, data acquisition, and spectral analysis in microspectrophotometry.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

Designed to optimize performance across CRAIC’s full line of microspectrophotometers, Lambdafire™ 2.0 delivers an intuitive, customizable, and powerful environment for researchers, engineers, and QA professionals working with microscale samples.

Powerful New Features for Spectral and Imaging Excellence

Lambdafire™ 2.0 is a 64-bit Windows-native application built for precision, flexibility, and high-throughput performance. Key features include:

Comprehensive Instrument Control

Full control of all CRAIC microspectrometers, including manual and automated operation, real-time hardware feedback, and automated wavelength calibration using NIST-traceable standards.

Advanced Spectral Acquisition & Analysis

Enables acquisition of absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, and polarization spectra from sub-micron regions. Includes tools for baseline correction, peak fitting, spectral unmixing, and statistical evaluation.

Integrated Imaging & Data Fusion

Supports simultaneous capture of high-resolution images and microspectra™. Features image target selection, focus stacking, and 3D spectral mapping capabilities.

Modular, Expandable Architecture

Compatible with CRAIC’s full suite of software plug-ins, including thin-film thickness measurement, colorimetry, 5D hyperspectral mapping, Raman analysis, and more.

Data Export & Reporting Tools

Spectra and images can be exported in industry-standard formats (e.g., ASCII, TIF, JPG). Integrated report generation tools streamline documentation and archiving.

Supporting Research, Manufacturing, and Quality Control

Lambdafire™ 2.0 provides scientists and engineers with the tools to extract maximum insight from complex samples in fields including:

Semiconductor and display manufacturing

Materials science and advanced coatings

Forensics and pharmaceuticals

Life sciences and bioimaging

Coal and petrography

“Lambdafire™ 2.0 represents the most sophisticated and flexible software platform we've ever developed,” said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “It’s designed not only to enhance the performance of our microspectrophotometers, but also to empower users with the control, customization, and analytical power needed to meet today’s demanding applications in science and industry.”

Availability

Lambdafire™ 2.0 is now shipping with all new CRAIC microspectrophotometer systems and is available as an upgrade for existing customers.