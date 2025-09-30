witec360 Raman Microscope with Hexalight Spectrometer Launched

Oxford Instruments’ Raman imaging team announces a refreshed core microscope line and a groundbreaking new spectrometer: Hexalight. Together, the witec360 microscope and Hexalight spectrometer constitute the most advanced confocal Raman imaging system yet devised.

Image Credit: Oxford Instruments

The witec360 Raman microscope is an evolution from the alpha300 series. Introducing improved light transmission and enhanced automation. It consolidates years of innovation from pioneering company WITec, which became part of Oxford Instruments in 2021, and whose legacy is honored in the product name.

All the performance, modularity, and versatility of the previous WITec alpha300 series lives on within the Oxford Instruments witec360 ecosystem, which encompasses standard and inverted beam path versions, dedicated and correlative configurations, and systems with varying levels of automation.

Every witec360 microscope variant features a fully optimized confocal beam path from laser to detector and standard motorized switching between white-light sample survey and Raman data acquisition.

New to the market, Hexalight’s proprietary lenses offer unprecedented optical throughput from 350 to 1100 nanometers and its revolutionary harmonic drive positions up to six gratings with a new degree of precision.

Echoing the modular architecture of the witec360, Hexalight retains the full precision and sensitivity of the UHTS spectrometer series and adds superior optics, configurability, and cost-effectiveness in a more compact form. It is available in 300- and 600-millimeter focal lengths and with a range of industry-leading Oxford Instruments scientific cameras.

As Dr. Benjamin Tordoff, General Manager of Oxford Instruments’ Raman Microscopy site, says, “The witec360 with Hexalight equips researchers in material science, life science, semiconductor research – and, indeed, almost any other application area – to investigate samples with greater speed, ease of use, and experimental flexibility than previously possible. Hexalight is the new state of the art in Raman spectrometer design, and we’re excited to see the discoveries it will unlock for our customers.”

Raman Microscopy Product Manager Sabrina Hakelberg adds, “Researchers of any discipline, from principal investigators to industry scientists and lab managers, can benefit from the witec360. Its modular architecture empowers scientists to configure an instrument for specific experimental challenges and helps laboratories keep up with the requirements of many users, for example, in core facilities.”

Discover the witec360